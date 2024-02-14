How Bloody Elbow got inscribed on munitions bound for Gaza

This post was originally published on Karim Zidan’s Sports Politika Substack.

Haim Gozali writes ‘Bloody Elbow’ on bomb

It’s not an everyday occurrence to wake up and find your name, along with that of the outlet you’ve been affiliated with for years, inscribed on artillery shells destined for Gaza.

However, that’s precisely what unfolded yesterday when I logged into Twitter and stumbled upon the unsettling sight of our names inscribed on artillery shells, courtesy of an Israeli MMA fighter who took photos and shared them with me via social media.

“For you,” read the tweet directed at me (since removed for violating X’s policies).

The photos were taken by Haim Gozali, a far-right MMA fighter who has emerged as a vocal proponent for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza over the past few months.

Gozali, 50, is among Israel’s best known MMA fighters. He holds a 15-6 professional record, including a five-fight stint in Bellator MMA. He also worked for Bellator as a promoter, scouting talent and matchmaking fights during the organization’s events in Israel. He also heads the Renzo Gracie jiu-jitsu academy in Bat Yam.

Apart from his tenure in MMA, Gozali served in the Israel Defence Force (IDF) as well as with the border police. He later ran a security company in Tel Aviv that went bankrupt during the covid-19 pandemic.

I first took notice of Gozali when I saw him post a photo of an artillery shell that he had inscribed with the names of four Muslim UFC fighters: retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Chechen star Khamzat Chimaev, and Palestinian fighter Belal Muhammad.

“This is from me to the [rats emoji],” read the caption of the original post on Twitter.

Days later, I published an article on Sports Politika exposing his hateful views towards Palestinians, including some genocidal posts on his popular Telegram channel. The article was republished by BloodyElbow, a leading MMA website known for its investigative reporting, which is how Gozali took notice of the piece.

Look what a crazy article they did about me on one of the most respected websites the world of fighting,” Gozali wrote on Telegram in December 2023. “Their level of incitement crosses all limits.”

Months later, Gozali decided to respond by inscribing our names on artillery shells—a move he orchestrated while the IDF launched air strikes on Rafah along the Egyptian border, adding to a death toll that has surpassed 28,000 people since October.

Meanwhile, Gozali—who has ties to Netanyahu and his far-right government—continues to celebrate the killing of Palestinian civilians.

Among his most sickening posts is a recent one featuring a picture of a dead Palestinian baby being wrapped in a white cloth before burial. Gozali posted the picture alongside a second photo of another child and a caption that read: “I found his brother for sale for only 216 shekels, for those who are interested 😂”

