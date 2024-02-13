UFC middleweight live streams felony arrest

Sedriques Dumas at UFC Jacksonville | David Yeazell / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC is no stranger to fighters finding trouble with the law. Dana White once infamously had to reassure fans and media that noted featherweight action fighter Jeremy Stephens would definitely be fighting that night despite finding himself in police custody that day. Stephens did not end up fighting on October 5th, 2012, although he was eventually only charged with a misdemeanor.

That said, in a social media age where younger generations are seemingly uploading their whole lives onto the internet, there’s still a trick or two that the world’s largest MMA promotion has yet to see. In the case of middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas that means live streaming your own arrest.

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charge

TMZ reports that UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was taken into custody at Escambia County Jail in Florida early Tuesday morning, following reports from an unidentified woman that her boyfriend had been banging on the door and ringing the doorbell.

“So, it was a disturbance call, in regards to, her boyfriend was banging on the door and ringing the bell,” an officer can be heard telling Dumas, after he claimed that he had been stopped while out for a walk to “blow off steam.”

“I’m not her boyfriend, so that wasn’t me!” Dumas tells the officer, “We been broken up.”

“What, are you trying to say I hit her or some s—t?” Dumas added, “So please don’t f—ing play with me like that. Anyways, so what I was just saying is, bro, I’m not disturbing the peace, I’m just walking. Pure point blank.”

Shortly after that it appears that Dumas was taken into police custody.

Sedriques Dumas live streamed himself getting arrested after talking to the police pic.twitter.com/X1BdEXuwwa — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 13, 2024

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, Escambia County has 12 recorded arrests for Dumas stretching back to 2012. That includes a previous domestic violence charge and apparently a current open felony marijuana possession charge.

Dumas booked for March 30th UFC card

Currently sporting a 2-1 record in the UFC (9-1 overall), Sedriques Dumas had been set for a March 30th fight against Octagon newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev. The Uzbek fighter made his UFC debut back in July of last year, taking on Brazilian power puncher Brunno Ferreira and picking up a first round KO in the process.

Fortunately for Dumas, in recent years the UFC has tended toward a policy that the promotion will not take punitive measures against their talent without an official conviction first. So, if he’s still free to travel by the March 30th date, it seems likely that he’ll remain on the card.

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card had been expected to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque, unfortunately a previous injury for Brady has left him unable to make the fight date. No word yet on a new main event.

