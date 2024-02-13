UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: Fight card, start time, live streams

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria headlines Saturday's UFC 298 live mma fight card | IMAGO/DavidxYeazell / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The world’s premiere MMA league will be hosting their second PPV of 2024 this Saturday (February 17th) when UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria kicks off from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC’s featherweight title will be up for grabs in the main event when the active champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defends his throne against the clear #1 contender, Ilia Topuria. The co-main event for UFC 298 should deliver the goods when former middleweight champ, Robert Whittaker, gets it in with the powerhouse that is Paulo Costa. The start time for this UFC PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Alexander Volkanovski fought three times in 2023. He had one successful title defense at 145-pounds against Yair Rodriguez, and then the two losses to Islam Makhachev up at 155-pounds. Against Yair at featherweight, Volk has looked as godly as ever. Against Islam at lightweight, he’s looked… human. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has been talking the talk, and violently walking the walk. He’s been beating up the grapplers on the ground, and besting the strikers in the standup. Talk about a coin-flip!

The UFC 298 co-main event should dazzle us, and even has the potential to be a Fight of the Year candidate. Pardon the MMA math here, but Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa could very well blossom into a beautiful blend of something similar to what the Whittaker/Yoel Romero and Costa/Romero sagas gave us. Fingers crossed!

Also on the PPV main card will be a rebooked welterweight collision between Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal. Before that, top ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili will dance with Triple C Henry Cejudo, and then menacing middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov will go to war. The featured prelim of the evening will see former strawweight title challenger, Amanda Lemos, square off with grappling guru, Mackenzie Dern.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Full fight card

Main card

– Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight Title

– Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: Middleweight

– Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal: Welterweight

– Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo: Middleweight

– Roman Kopylov vs. Anthony Hernandez: Middleweight

Prelims

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria takes place on February 17th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in California and want to witness UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 298 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria?

The next event after UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria will be UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on February 24th. That card is taking place at the Arena CDMX Mexico City, Mexico and the main event will enjoya rematch between top-5 flyweights Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. The co-main event has an even better rematch than that when elite featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega run it back.

