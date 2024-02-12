Drunk UFC champ Jon Jones disrupts stand-up comedy show – Video

An intoxicated Jon Jones decided to pay this LA comedy club a visit. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

A recent drunken moment of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones opens this week’s edition of the MMA Hangover. But before you sound the alarm (which is all understandable), this instance is much different than what we’re accustomed to with ‘Bones.’

Inebriated UFC champ Jon Jones hilariously heckles comedian

When we think about hecklers at a comedy club, we often picture a disgruntled patron taking offense with some words on the mic. They make a scene that dampens everyone’s vibe.

These occurrences usually end in said heckler getting thrown out of the club, often much deservedly.

But this recent heckling involving an inebriated Jon Jones was a surprising outlier. That statement alone can bring about a slew of questions, but keep reading to see how this situation unfolds.

It happened at the Def Noodles Comedy Club in LA. When asked if he was drunk, the UFC champ was honest. Well, kind of.

“Un poquito.”

Jones continued to engage with the comic on stage, albeit with slight incoherence. And while he did disrupt the show, he did so in a nice-mannered, complimentary way.

“Is this what you do for a good time? No, honestly, I’m trying to find the amusement in it. And you guys have been awesome.

“You guys have been funny, so far.”

The comic then proceeds to ask Jones how he wound up in the local club, to which he says:

“Well, it’s just being that dude. It’s the highlight of work.”

Jones again threw a round of compliments before nonchalantly conversing about inserting fingers in nether regions. You can’t make this up.

Here’s the clip of that short interaction.

Throughout his UFC run, stories involving Jones and a night of drinking don’t usually end well. Based on this clip, you could at least say it didn’t end up as bad as the others.

Speaking of his fighting career, Jones revealed in a recent interview with Submission Radio that he had turned down an offer to headline UFC 300.

“As honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’ll be ready. I just don’t,” he admitted.

“So, I’m getting up there in age and I only have a few more events left, and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back 100 percent.”

Jones, who turns 37 in July, continues to push for the Stipe Miocic fight. And for those who want to see him against Tom Aspinall, here’s his response.

“The Tom fight is definitely not off the table. Especially with how I’ve been feeling being out here. I feel just totally reinvigorated and just re-energized just being around all these fans.

“So, I can’t just walk away. So, the ball is rolling in a really positive direction for me to continue my career.”

Jon Jones hasn’t seen action since UFC 285 in early March 2023, when he won the vacant title against Ciryl Gane.

In Other News

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals fears going into UFC 294 rematch against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Last October, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days’ notice to fight lightweight king Islam Makhachev in a rematch to try his hand at a second world title again.

As we all know, the result wasn’t favorable for Volkanovski, who lost the fight via head kick in the first round.

For Volkanovski, stepping in was about keeping his sanity, which he felt was taking a hit because of inactivity. But his coach, Eugene Bareman, wasn’t on board with stepping in under such a tight timeframe.

“Listen, Volkanovski is a great fighter, but you have to maintain some level of rationale,” Bareman told She Loves the Gloves on Medium.com.

“You trained for 12 weeks for the first fight, and, yes, there’s an argument that you won. But the result was different, right? In the end, the fact is that whatever you did in those 12 weeks wasn’t enough to get the win on judges’ scorecards.

“It’s unrealistic to expect that you can deliver better results with a week of preparation. And maybe if the circumstances were different, I’d have a different opinion.”

Bareman revealed that Volkanovski’s decision hinged on a “good offer” from the UFC. He also admitted not watching the said fight out of fear.

“I didn’t even have the time to get to Abu-Dhabi and corner him. It all happened so fast, I had prior commitments that I couldn’t just cancel. I didn’t even watch the fight — I was too scared of what could happen.”

Bareman and Volkanovski have their hands full as they prepare for Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on February 17. And as early as now, the team is covering all bases.

“Our job as a team is to be prepared not only for the first, but the second tier of openings. I think this is where we actually excel as a team — not only planning for these things but also having fighters that can take advantage of them and execute accordingly.”

Fighters’ Words

Former double-champ Henry Cejudo fired longtime coach Eric Albarracin ahead of UFC 298. Did he have to do all this on camera?

Henry Cejudo removes Coach Eric Albarracin on the latest episode of UFC Countdown: pic.twitter.com/SCAT4iMRxJ — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 11, 2024

Here’s how former UFC champion Sean Strickland deals with questions from TikTokers.

UFC KO artist Matt Brown has some words of wisdom.

Your true purpose is what you want it to be.



I think a lot of people are lost trying to search for their true purpose somewhere out in the world.



But to quote Musashi again, “Everything is within.”



Instead, you can just define your purpose and go for it. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 6, 2024

In Case You Missed It

A teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was murdered in Dagestan. 21-year-old Magomedrasul Mutaev was shot and killed outside of an apartment building in Dagestan last week. (link)

Jack Hermansson outlasts Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86: Check out Bloody Elbow’s coverage of this weekend’s fight card at the UFC Apex. (link)

Sage Northcutt explains why he pulled out from his recent ONE Championship booking: The former UFC standout gave his side of the story behind his removal from ONE 165 in Tokyo. (link)

