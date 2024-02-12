UFC contenders, pretenders, and gatekeepers at the Apex

Where we currently stand

It’s tough out there. These days the fans, fighters, and the media have to trudge into another UFC Apex show to watch and listen to the biggest MMA promotion on earth serve up another budget conscious, flavorless bowl of oatmeal to satiate our craving for MMA. It’s a shame because one of the most dramatic, fun, and exciting fights of the year happened this weekend, and it was because of the crowd’s enthusiasm and commentators’ excitement that what could have been a simple freakshow was elevated to something downright inspiring.

I am truly grateful for fighters like Renato Moicano who call out the Apex for what it is, but until fans speak up en masse this is our lot in the fight game. With that editorial out of the way let’s look at the bright side.

Fun fighter, buried on a UFC Apex prelim

Loma Lookboonmee is never going to hold the UFC strawweight title and will probably never fight for it either. Heck, the UFC doesn’t even have her proper weightclass of atomweight, but she has made the walk to the octagon eight times, going 6-2 and is always game. I wish the UFC would at least book her on main cards because watching her elbow people in the clinch is more enjoyable than the huffing and puffing “chess matches” fighters over 200lbs frequently put forth on Apex main cards.

In praise of UFC gatekeepers

Last month my colleague Tim Bissel wrote an excellent profile of the pre-eminent gatekeeper, Neil Magny. The title of gatekeeper is a derogatory one but the role is indespensible to the fight game. We can look at the careers of Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, Roy Nelson, Jeremy Stephens, Angela Hill, and other fan favorites to understand the value of a measuring stick. None of these fighters are considered boring or bring down our enthusiasm for the cards they grace. But it must be difficult to reconcile one’s quest for excellence while being viewed as someone else’s test for greatness.

Jack Hermansson was given the “opportunity” in 2019 to move up in the middlweight pecking order when he faced off with Jacare Souza on short notice. The Nordic fighter put on a fantastic showing, defeating the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend and staked his claim in the middleweight top ten.

Claustrophobically cropped drawing to echo how tight Hermansson’s guillotine was on Jacare

Hermansson has gone on from the Jacare win to become a mainstay of Fight Night cards, occasionally headlining them to test the mettle of some and crush the hopes of others. He can headline an Apex show, fill out the main card of a bigger Fight Night, and generally make a living as a high level middleweight fighter. These people are important in the greater ecosystem of fighting, and it’s a shame we can’t quantify the respect they deserve without undercutting their level of fighting with the term gatekeeper.

One last bit of praise

What is it about Dan Ige and the winter walkoff knockout? He blitzed Gavin Tucker in under 30 seconds in early March, 2021.

Then, last January Ige flatlined Damon Jackson on January 14th.

Now he’s done the same thing against Andre Fili, and each of these performances netted Ige a bonus. The man is onto something and should carefully curate his fight schedule to accomodate this pattern. It was a killer knockout and lo and behold, another stellar performance by a gatekeeper who deserves respect for their contributions to the fight game.

More to come

I’ve started a new column on the Bloody Elbow substack called I Did Some Digging, and encourage you to hit me in the comments with some questions and suggestions. The premise of the column asks whether a middle aged man armed only with a search engine and some Twitter DM’s can find the answer to MMA Old Wives Tales. For example, the old claim Did Jon Jones Actually Earn More Money Than His Brothers in the NFL? and another more topical piece digging into whether Gina Carano and Elong Musk have a chance in The Case of the Hurt, Hurt Feelings.

Thanks as always for your time and support, take care of yourself. Chris

