UFC Vegas 86: A hard lesson for Joe

UFC Vegas 86 is in the books and with it, we put the middleweights back on the shelf for a while….but wait, we’re not quite done with them just yet. Next week, UFC 297 will feature two contests at the 185lb limit, but fortunately for us, they’re both good fights. But let’s get back to the business of this particular event.

Joe Pyfer looked good in the first stanza, but started ceding ground a little in the second, despite winning the round. His own corner told him after round three that he’d allowed Hermansson to get too comfortable. There was a moment in that round where Pyfer had one of Jack’s legs in a single and the Swede threw a jumping knee with the other leg. The fourth round saw Pyfer looking to control Hermansson up against the cage more, but the veteran was able to get free and started finding a home for his excellent jab. Pyfer’s face was a bloody mess reflecting how much he was being thrown off his game.

The fifth started with Pyfer working a stiff jab early and finding a home for it, but Hermansson kept coming forward, working low kicks and even got the takedown where he controlled from the top, raining punches down and keeping Pyfer on the defensive as the clock ran out. It was a classic display of veteran savvy winning the contest.

The co-main event was short and violent. Andre Fili got clipped pretty good twice before Ige planted him with a bomb, then followed up with a single, crushing hammer that bounced Fili’s head off the canvas like a basketball. Ige said going in that despite their friendship, this was just business. He had no problem driving that point home.

Before that, we got an absolute stinker of a fight between Ihor Potieria and Robert Bryczech that featured two extended timeouts thanks to an eye poke and the rare groin punch (that was inadvertent). It was an absolute slop-fest that deserves to be stricken from the record. Thank you, next!

Robocop Rodrigues savaged Brad Tavares, forcing the ref to intervene, and Rodolfo Vieira took Armen Petrosyan to Tapville. Michael Johnson swept Darrius Flowers all three rounds and newcomer Carlos Prates put Trevin Giles on the canvas where he stayed with the ref hovering over him. Let’s take a look at some of the finishes and the official results:

50K IGE STRIKES AGAIN 😱@Dynamitedan808 with the one punch KO on Andre Fili! #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/r0v1IVSzXB — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024 Dan Ige stops Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

“Robocop” unloaded the power 🦾 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YO4KfyDIXm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024 Robocop punishes Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 86

Rodolfo Vieira locks up the submission victory in the final seconds of round 1 🔒 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YUS03N7RLL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024 Rodolfo Vieira submits Armen Petrosyan’s at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Vegas 86 Results

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section where the boys give their patented, five-star review of all the fights. You can’t get this anywhere…or can you? We like to think you can’t, so we’ll stick with that. Just be sure to listen!

What comes after UFC Vegas 86?

The next event after UFC Vegas 86 will be UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria on February 17th. That card is taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and will enjoy a featherweight title fight in the main event between the champ, Alexander Volkanovski, and his undefeated challenger, Ilia Topuria. The co-main event is slated for a middleweight collision between former champ, Robert Whittaker, and the wild card Paulo Costa.

