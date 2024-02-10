WNO 22: Dieto Pato upsets Dante Leon to become champ-champ, Hugo beats Rodriguez – Full BJJ results, video highlights

WNO 22 poster, featuring Nicky Rodriguez vs. Victor Hugo.

WNO 22 happens tonight, February 9, 2024, and it will once again feature several of the top BJJ stars today. Headlining the card are two very mobile heavyweights with drastically different approaches, with decorated IBJJF world champ Victor Hugo and his dangerous bottom game vs. B-Team’s Nicky Rodriguez and his wrestling and body lock passing game.

The undercard also has two championship matches with top p4p talent Mica Galvao defending his title against ADCC Asian and Oceania trials winner Kenta Iwamoto, and a champ vs champ battle between Dante Leon and Diego “Pato” Oliveira. Gi superstar Tainan Dalpra will also continue his no gi campaign, and likely have his leg lock game tested when he faces against Oliver Taza. The rest of the line up also involves recent ADCC East Coast Trials winners Elijah Dorsey and “The Hillbilly Hammer” Jacob Couch in separate matches.

Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET for some top level BJJ action.

Can ADCC trials winner Kenta Iwamoto score an upset against WNO champ Mica Galvao?

WNO 22 main card

Victor Hugo def. Nick Rodriguez by Decision

Victor Hugo willingly played bottom, and defended a lot of Nicky Rod’s body lock passing game and even had a few submission attempts early. One leg lock attempt from Hugo also got Nicky Rod to pass, making for a fun chess match with both athletes having very different styles. Nicky Rod got to side mount and north south at a couple of occasions, leaving for a close and competitive match. While things still seemed to be potentially up for grabs, Hugo managed to sweep and get his back in the last few seconds to leave no doubt and secure the decision in crunch time.

Mica Galvão def. Kenta Iwamoto by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) [WW title]

Mica Galvao immediately attacked with various guillotine attempts and armbar chains with quick transitions from standing, and Iwamoto managed to scramble out of most of the early attempts. Iwamoto managed to make things interesting by scoring takedowns of his own, but Galvao eventually got a gorgeous transition from omoplata, to armbar to back take, before finishing with a rear naked choke. Just beautiful technique from one of the absolute best BJJ talents today.

Diego “Pato” Oliveira def. Dante Leon by Submission (Heel Hook), 8:37 [LW title]

Despite a pretty big size difference and Dante Leon’s recent dominance, Diego Pato proved that it’s speed and skills that kill. With a speed advantage that was very evident from the start, Pato attacked various leg entanglements and seemed to be one step ahead of all of Leon’s counters and defenses. Pato eventually got a bite on a heel hook, and finished to become a two-division WNO champion.

Tainan Dalpra def. Oliver Taza by Decision

Gi star Tainan Dalpra’s no-gi campaign has continued successfully. Although he didn’t get a submission, he landed a couple of nice takedowns and completely controlled Taza on the mat. Dalpra passed his guard repeatedly and stayed on top for the clear cut decision win.

Adele Fornarino def. Amanda “Tubby” Alequin by Submission (Aoki lock), 0:24

Adele Fornarino came in as a late replacement for Ffion Davies, and she quickly (literally) took advantage of the opportunity and scored one of the fastest submissions in WNO history.

Jacob “The Hillbilly Hammer” Couch def. Sebastian Rodriguez by Submission (Heel hook), 1:26

The Hillbilly Hammer continued his good run, attacking with heel hooks and foot locks until eventually getting the pretty quick finish. The recent ADCC trials winner called for a WNO title fight next.

WNO 22 prelims

Elijah Dorsey def. Ivan Herrera by Submission (Shoulder lock), 2:45

Daniel Sathler def. Max Hanson by Submission (Flying Triangle to Armbar), 1:01

Ashlee Funegra def. Marilyn Cruz by decision

Dory Aoun def. Kyle Chambers by decision

WNO 22 free live stream, how to watch, start time for tonight’s BJJ card

Topped by a heavyweight clash and two title bouts, this pro grappling event will happen Friday night, February 9, 2024, in Costa Mesa, California.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, and YouTube, with a free live stream of the prelims and the first couple of matches below starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

