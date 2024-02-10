Video: Ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland whales on streamer Sneako

UFC 293 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of the USA reacts after defeating Israel Adesanya during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG | DANxHIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

Very few fighters have earned the term “polarizing” as a descriptor the way former UFC middlweight champion Sean Strickland has. The longtime MMA fighter has only gotten more brazen in his misadventures and controversial statements during his ascent in the UFC’s ranks, and doesn’t appear to change his ways anytime soon.

Another person that’s considered polarizing is internet streamer Sneako. A man that’s been loud, wrong and abrasive since his teenage years online, he’s another individual that will always find a new opportunity to do the most upsetting thing every chance he gets.

So what happens when he gets in the cage with an internet loudmouth that’s got a reputation for being brash and outlandish himself? A lot, actually. And it goes sideways real fast.

Wait, who is this Sneako guy?

Internet personality Sneako has been a longtime lightning rod, having engaged in racist and misogynist tirades for years now. Having been previously suspended on Twitter and eventually banned from YouTube, the former Andrew Tate fanboy has not stopped engaging in any kind of attention-seeking behavior for clout and notoriety. After being booted from YouTube, he’s now over on Rumble, which increasingly appears to be the place to be for reactionaries and streamers working overtime for outrage.

So a sparring session with Strickland was arranged inside of an MMA cage with MMA gloves. Apparently, Sneako thought this was a good idea even after his previous sparring session against Jake Paul. And no, that one didn’t go great for him either.

Sparring Strickland is bad for your health

Strickland is well-known at this point for going hard in sparring. That’s led to some moments that are tough to watch and even a now-infamous altercation with recently deceased grappling ace Orlando Sanchez. If you step into a ring or cage with him at this point under any circumstances, Strickland going hard is always something to be expected.

Say what you will about Strickland, the man can fight. And if you put him in the cage against a guy that didn’t even look impressive against bodybuilder Bradley Martyn — a man that also doesn’t have much in the way of boxing skills, it’s inevitably going to get ugly… and not for Strickland.

Strickland doesn’t give a fuck how famous you are he’s gonna try to knock your ass out if you agree to spar. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OqgO43HxVL — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 9, 2024

Sneako got busted up and had literally nothing to offer in the way of offense to Strickland. For his part, Strickland did give him props for remaining upright after the session. This also may raise some questions of whether or not that’s a matter of Strickland not going full clip against a guy that doesn’t even qualify to be labeled a hobbyist, or a rather cruel indictment of his power and finishing ability.

Wait, who was that in the corner?

Another figure in the video is former Strikeforce champ and UFC title challenger Jake Shields. Shields and Sneako have been buddies for some time, having done streams together recently. It should also be noted that some of that bonding has been over some opinions that are rooted in utterly atrocious tropes. Shields had initially attempted to dissuade Sneako from doing this, but it was to no avail.

This morning I went to train @sneako and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland



I told him that was a bad idea but he had already committed and all a man has is his word



Strickland beat Sneako senseless but he never quit and never complained



I told him to take… — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 9, 2024

But wait, there’s more

True to form, Jake Shields dipped his spoon into this fracas and is now calling for a boxing match against Strickland. Always the opportunist for publicity, you can add this to the list of MMA fighters the former child actor has challenged to a duel in the ring.

Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that



you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out😅



You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people..



I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

I hate bullies. I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on Boxing Bullies @Boxingbullies and helping the youth.



But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

Strickland saw that and replied with a nice little zinger.

You lost to a part time boxer lol…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Here’s the immediate fallout: Sneako was told not to do it, but got props from some people for going through with it anyway. The rest of us saw a guy that had no business going in there taking an unnecessary beating that was to the benefit of absolutely no one. He was cornered by one of a fighter that reached a high level despite being one of the most mocked strikers in MMA history.

And now Jake Paul found a new potential opponent to keep the money train rolling. All in less than 48 hours. Gotta love this sport, man.

