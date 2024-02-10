UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer headlines tonight's live UFC fight night card | IMAGO/RichxStorry / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (February 10th) as we live cover UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer, which kicks off from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup of the evening is occurring in the 185-pound division as the UFC’s #10 ranked middleweight, Jack Hermansson, throws down with the budding DWCS product, Joe Pyfer. That’s one established ranked fighter going up against someone looking to get a number next to their name. The same can be said for the co-main event, as the UFC’s #13 rated featherweight, Dan Ige, looks to keep Andre Fili tout of the rankings. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

The perennially ranked Hermansson has been around the block a time or two, and is pretty much playing the part of gatekeeper here. If he beats Pyfer, well then he gets back into the win column, and he’ll keep his spot in the rankings, but that’s about it. The inverse is true for Pyfer. It’s all upside for him. He’ll be in the rankings, he’ll be taken more seriously as a potential title contender, and he typically wins via finish so the highlight reel could get padded.

The co-main event tonight could very well earn Fight of the Night honors. Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili should be a banger, and I can’t really see either guy steamrolling the other, so I’m expecting this one to be a bit of a war. Ige is going to be gatekeeping here, as a Fili win would get Andre a little number next to his name.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer takes place on February 10th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Joe Pyfer (top) punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. | AlejandroxSalazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

MMA: UFC Fight Night – Orlando – Hermansson vs Dolidze Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jack Hermansson (red gloves) fights Roman Dolidze (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | NathanxRayxSeebeck / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

