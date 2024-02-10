OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Katharina Dalisda vs. Eva Dourthe headlines tonight's OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe live mma fight card | OKTAGON

Join us tonight (February 10th) as we live cover one of Europe’s fastest rising MMA promotions with OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe, which is happening from the Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. The main event of the evening will enjoy a high stakes rematch for the promotion’s strawweight title when the current champ, Katharina Dalisda, runs it back with past opponent, Eva Dourthe. The start time for this OKTAGON 53 main fight card is set for 12:00 pm ET.

Katharina Dalisda is currently on a five-fight winning streak, which all started with her first match with Eva Dourthe at National Fighting Championship 7 back in December of 2021. Since then, Dalisda picked up two decision wins, and then scored a third-round knockout, followed by a third-round guillotine to capture OKTAGON gold. As for Dourthe, following her loss to Dalisda she took all of 2022 off, and then reeled off a teio of decision wins to get her to this rematch tonight at OKTAGON 53.

The co-main event for OKTAGON 53 will be the setting for the promotional debut of Germany’s Islam Dulatov, who tangles with a 20-12-1 John Palaiologos. The 9-1 Dulatov is coming off of a quick first-round finish of UFC and 42-21 fight veteran Will Chope back in October of last year, and even picked up a boxing win just one week later. As for Palaiologos, he is currently on a two-fight winning streak, including a first-round submission of Christian Jungwirth in his promotional debut at OKTAGON 46: Dalisda vs. Austin.

Also on the OKTAGON 53 undercard is a David Zawada sighting. The German UFC/PFL/KSW veteran will be making his return to the promotion following a rough 0-2 run in the PFL. The 18-9 Zawada will be locking horns with dangerous 7-3 grappler Hojat Khajevand.

OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe full fight card results

Main card

– Katharina Dalisda vs. Eva Dourthe: Strawweight Title

– Islam Dulatov vs. John Palaiologos: Welterweight

– Miroslav Brož vs. Tom Crosby: Welterweight

– Hojat Khajevand vs. David Zawada: Middleweight

– Cihad Akipa vs. Ivica Trušček: Welterweight

Prelims

OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe takes place on February 10th, at the Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. The main card starts at 12 p.m. ET.

Live streams

OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe can be live streamed on DAZN in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here. For those elsewhere, the event’s live stream can be purchased here.

