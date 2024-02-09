WNO 22: Nicky Rodriguez vs. Victor Hugo – Live stream, BJJ results, video highlights, fight card, how to watch

WNO 22 poster, featuring Nicky Rodriguez vs. Victor Hugo.

WNO 22 happens tonight, February 9, 2024, and it will once again feature several of the top BJJ stars today. Headlining the card are two very mobile heavyweights with drastically different approaches, with decorated IBJJF world champ Victor Hugo and his dangerous bottom game vs. B-Team’s Nicky Rodriguez and his wrestling and body lock passing game.

The undercard also has two championship matches with top p4p talent Mica Galvao defending his title against ADCC Asian and Oceania trials winner Kenta Iwamoto, and a champ vs champ battle between Dante Leon and Diego “Pato” Oliveira. Gi superstar Tainan Dalpra will also continue his no gi campaign, and likely have his leg lock game tested when he faces against Oliver Taza. The rest of the line up also involves recent ADCC East Coast Trials winners Elijah Dorsey and “The Hillbilly Hammer” Jacob Couch in separate matches.

Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET for some top level BJJ action.

Can ADCC trials winner Kenta Iwamoto score an upset against WNO champ Mica Galvao?

WNO 22 full fight card, results, recap, and video highlights

WNO 22 main card

Nick Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo

Mica Galvão vs Kenta Iwamoto [WW title]

Amanda “Tubby” Alequin vs Adele Fornarino

Dante Leon vs Diego “Pato” Oliveira [LW title]

Tainan Dalpra vs Oliver Taza

Jacob “The Hillbilly Hammer” Couch vs Sebastian Rodriguez

WNO 22 prelims

Elijah Dorsey vs Ivan Herrera

Max Hanson vs Daniel Sathler

Ashlee Funegra vs Marilyn Cruz

Dory Aoun vs Kyle Chambers

WNO 22 live stream, how to watch, start time for tonight’s BJJ card

Topped by a heavyweight clash and two title bouts, this pro grappling event will happen Friday night, February 9, 2024, in Costa Mesa, California.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, and YouTube, with a free live stream of the prelims and the first couple of matches below starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Share this story

About the author