Another week, another value meal from the McDonald’s of prime time sports. This Saturday the UFC APEX hosts Jack Hermansson vs. Dana White’s favourite couch surfer Joseph Pyfer. Pyfer gets the main event slot after just three UFC appearances outside of the Contender Series. Our co-main event is Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili.

If that’s not scintillating enough for you, there’s also Ihor Potieria vs. Robert Bryczek and Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates.

There’s RoboCop, too. Gregory Rodrigues meets Brad Tavares in what could possibly, maybe, hopefully be a good scrap.

We assume some of you are watching this and are interested in seeing our picks for it. In the main event our staff mostly believe ‘The Joker’ will get beaten down by ‘Pyface’ (which is as good a nickname as ‘Bodybagz’).

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer staff picks and predictions

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Chris: Jack Hermansson’s record is ageing poorly and Pyfer, for all his questionable marketing, is a younger man with a kind of momentum, power, and dynamism.

Dayne: I know I’m in the minority, but I’m not sold on Pyfer being a major player, at least not yet. Let’s look at his UFC wins. Alen Amedovski is one of the worst fighters to populate the UFC roster the last decade. Gerald Meerschaert is crafty, but slow and chinny, which plays right into what Pyfer does well. Abdul Razak Alhassan is an overgrown welterweight who still hits hard, but isn’t the athlete he was a few years ago. And Pyfer is now ready to tackle the top ten of the division? Well, just outside the top ten?

‘Bodybagz’ himself, Joe Pyfer after his win at UFC 287. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

I get that Hermansson is showing durability issues, but Jared Cannonier and Thiago Santos are the only ones to put him down from a striking battle. Roman Dolidze finished him, but that was after twisting him into a pretzel. And it wasn’t that long ago that Hermansson outclassed Chris Curtis on the feet by a wide margin. Plus, Hermansson has extensive experience in five round fights. I know that won’t matter if Pyfer ends the contest early – a distinct possibility – but I think a lot of people are discounting how big of a step up this is for Pyfer whereas Pyfer won’t offer anything Hermansson hasn’t seen before. Hermansson via decision

Zane: I wanted to pick Hermansson here, really and truly. I think if he gets this fight past the first two rounds, there’s a great chance that he starts to really take over late. But, I can’t get this image of Hermansson facing other big, athletic punchers in his career out of my head. Or get rid of the feeling that he often gets hurt and overwhelmed early in fights. Pyfer is too raw for this fight right now, but I think he’s also too dangerous for me not to feel like he could end it early. Joe Pyfer via TKO, round 1.

Jack Hermansson in some trouble during his fight with Roman Dolidze at a UFC show in Orlando. | Justin Renfroe / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Staff picking Hermansson: Dayne, Victor, Tim

Staff picking Pyfer: Chris, Ben, Stephie, Kristen, Evan, Jack, Zane, Anton

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Dayne: I don’t believe this contest requires too much analysis. Both Ige and Fili have been around for a while and have hit their ceilings. Ige’s ceiling is around the top ten while Fili’s is just outside the official rankings, probably closer to top 20 or so. Don’t get me wrong, I think this is going to be a hell of a fun fight, but we know what these guys are and Ige is a smidge better at everything than Fili and tends to avoid the mental miscues that have kept Fili from having a career breakthrough. Ige via decision

Dan Ige when he fought Nate Landwehr at UFC 289. | Tomaz Jr / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Zane: Feels like this could be the perfect moment for Fili to get this fight. He’s looking more confident and controlled than ever lately with his striking skills. But, I’m not ready to say he’s entirely turned over a new leaf just because he shellacked Lucas Almeida. If he can slow drip pressure with range strikes at the edge of the pocket, Ige is a fighter that leaves plenty of opportunities on the table. But, if he’s going to try and pressure more firmly and look to work in the pocket, Ige has the power and counter-punching form to light him up. I’ll lean Dan Ige by decision, but it should be a scrap.

Staff picking Ige: Dayne, Ben, Kristen, Evan, Victor, Jack, Zane, Anton

Staff picking Fili: Stephie, Tim

Ihor Potieria vs. Robert Bryczek

Dayne: So in just over two months, Potieria is getting KO’d at 205 to dropping down to middleweight for the first time in a short notice contest against an opponent known for putting his opponents to sleep? I don’t see how being further dehydrated is going to help Potieria’s chin issues. I’m not convinced Bryczek is UFC material, but I don’t believe Poteiria is at all. Bryczek via KO of RD1

Ihor Potieria when he fought Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Austin. | Dustin Safranek / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Leaderboard

As a collective, we did much better last week, with most of us sporting high records, including our leader Dayne (who went 9-3). That solidified his spot at the top of the leaderboard, but that man Zane is keeping pace. Behind them Anton and Even round out the top four. Still early days, so this whole leaderboard could get complete shuffled up after UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer.

Position Staffer Correct Fight Picks Incorrect Fight Picks Correct Pick % Correct Lock Picks Lock Pick % Points Last week’s record (fights only) 1 (▬) Dayne 🇺🇸 24 11 0.686 3 1.00 54 9-3 2 (▲1) Zane 🇺🇸 21 14 0.600 3 1.00 51 7-5 3 (▲3) Anton 🇵🇭 19 16 0.543 3 1.00 49 8-4 4 (▲1) Evan 🇺🇸 16 19 0.457 3 1.00 49 4-8 5 (▼1) Kristen 🇺🇸 19 16 0.543 3 1.00 46 7-5 6 (▲2) Steph 🇫🇯 23 12 0.657 2 0.67 43 9-3 7 (▲2) Jack 🇨🇦 21 14 0.600 2 1.00 41 9-3 8 (▼6) Tim 🇬🇧/🇨🇦 20 15 0.571 2 0.67 40 6-6 9 (▲1) Victor 🇺🇸 18 17 0.514 2 1.00 38 9-3 10 (▼3) Eddie 🏴‍☠️ 18 17 0.514 2 0.67 38 7-5 11 (▲1) Chris 🇺🇸/🇩🇰 7 5 0.583 2 1.00 27 4-2 12 (▼1) Blaine 🇺🇸 6 5 0.545 1 1.00 16 0-0 13 (▬) Ben 🇺🇸 4 8 0.333 0 0.00 4 0-0 BE Staff standings heading into UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer.

