Teofimo Lopez beats Jamaine Ortiz: results, highlights

Teofimo Lopez at the weigh ins for his fight with Jamaine Ortiz. | Adam DelGiudice / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

It’s time for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz!

It’s time for Teofimo Lopez to defend his WBO super lightweight title for the first time. Tonight Lopez takes on Jamaine Ortiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In the co-main event Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis will stake his undefeated pro record against former WBO lightweight and IBF super featherweight champ Jose Pedraza.

Live results and highlights

Main card

– Teofimo Lopez (20-1) 🇺🇸 def. Jamaine Ortiz (17-2-1) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113×2); super lightweight

– Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 def. Jose Pedraza (29-5-1) 🇵🇷 via TKO 1:09 of Rd 6; lightweight

Taking full control 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yIfPHY1ZpH — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024

Undercard

Nah abdullah Mason is nasty 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2IQe5OQtV8 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 9, 2024

ABDULLAH SAID GOOD NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/uaOTaQHZf7 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 9, 2024

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 6:25 p.m. ET | 3:25 p.m. ET, while the main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Lopez vs. Ortiz are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Live streams

The undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month.

