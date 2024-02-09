Sean Strickland gets big shoutout in Donald Trump’s latest campaign speech

Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Donald Trump was in Las Vegas last night where he held an event to deliver a speech following the Nevada Republican caucus. During his 16-minute speech, he shouted out several athletes, starting, of course, with his beloved golf, giving praise to former winners and stating, “I like golf and I like people who can play golf and there aren’t too many that can play golf” before calling upon a name familiar to those of us in the combat sports space—former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland gets the golden mention

The former president continued on,

“If you like to fight, if you want to fight, you can fight this guy. He’s available, but you’re not going to last long. You won’t do very well. Sean Strickland….Sean Strickland, he’s a nasty looking guy. Look at those ears. You look at those ears and oh, I said, ‘I want no part of him.’ Thank you very much, Sean, we appreciate it.”

*Advance to the 4:21 mark of the video for Trump’s comments on Sean Strickland

The crowd seemed to enjoy Trump’s commentary, even though some of it was unintelligible due to clapping and cheering and a mic that seemed to have the volume dialed down too low. It should be reiterated that this was not a UFC event, it was a campaign destination. When watching the video, though, several of the people mentioned were in the room, including Strickland. Trump even scanned the room looking for him, with one hand held above his brow, searching for the outspoken fighter. It should also be noted that the statement was prepared in advance, as Mr. Trump was reading from cards.

In all Colby Covington’s pandering to the former president, not once was he included in a speech. Not once did Trump mention his name spontaneously. As a matter of fact, Trump left the arena in the middle of Covington’s post-fight interview after his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Covington praised Trump profusely, but he was not about to stick around to hear it. It would appear that Big Don isn’t keen on buddying up to fighters that put on stinker performances.

And while Sean Strickland might not be the champ anymore, his fan following has continued to grow, thanks to passionate diatribes on the issue du jour and the way he lays himself bare with the appearance of brutal honesty about his past. The difference between Sean and Colby is that Sean was able to capture a belt, and he did it against one of the most dominant middleweight champions the UFC has ever seen. Colby seems to have hit his ceiling and “champion” isn’t going to be a part of it. In a nutshell, Donald Trump doesn’t want to associate with losers, and Colby Covington looked like a chump in his last, losing outing.

Sean Strickland’s unpredictable ass definitely had secret service nervous behind that camera 😭 pic.twitter.com/q0yvuvs8bQ — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 9, 2024 Sean Strickland and former POTUS Donald Trump square up

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author