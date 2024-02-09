OKTAGON 53: Live streams, fight card, start time

OKTAGON 53 fight poster | Credit: OKTAGON MMA

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Preview

OKTAGON goes to Germany for its next event, OKTAGON 53, which features new strawweight champion Katharina Dalisda defending against Eva Dourthe this Saturday. Following two straight losses to Danni McCormack and Chiara Penco, Dalisda returned to the win column with a decision against Dourthe when they were fighting for National Fighting Championship.

The ‘Tigress’ then signed with OKTAGON where she has a perfect record of 4-0, with her most recent win getting her the then-vacant strawweight championship.

She defends for the first time against Dourthe, who earned her championship opportunity with a win at OKTAGON 51 this past December. Who wins the rematch? Tune in this Saturday!

Hear from Katharina Dalisda ahead of OKTAGON 53 here!

OKTAGON 53 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Early Prelims

OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe goes down on Sat., Feb. 10, live from the Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. The event starts at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe here.

Live streams

To watch the free preliminary portion of OKTAGON 53: Dalisda vs. Dourthe, head to the official YouTube channel of OKTAGON.

To watch the pay-per-view portion, you can choose from the following options: DAZN, which you can sign up for here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

OKTAGON.TV, which has OKTAGON 53 priced at approximately $13.98 USD | €12.99 EUR.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author