Dogfight Wild MMA Tournament 2nd Impact live stream, results & highlights

One of the big trends combat sports has seen in the past few years is the re-emergence of hybrid events featuring multiple bout styles, celebrity appearances, and musical acts. Triller really paved the way for this style of show, pouring massive amounts of money into concert acts and celebrity fights with seemingly little return to show for it.

Whether it’s a long term viable strategy for anyone remains to be seen, but it certainly seems to be a promotional style more people are interested in giving a try. On February 9th at the San Miguel Tarraco Arena in Spain, Dogfight Wild is pulling out all the stops.

Dogfight Wild MMA Tournament 2nd impact live stream

For international viewers, the complete Dogfight Wild show is on YouTube, streaming for free. Watch it below.

The event includes a ‘Bloodsport’ style tournament, complete with curved fighting surface, team MMA fights, bareknuckle boxing, 3 vs. 1 fights, a ‘no rules’, 25-minute one round bout, and even a few metal bands. Check it out.

Dogfight Wild 2nd Impact lineup

YouTube Main Card | 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

Eduardo Riego vs. Manuel Morales, Karim el Hamzaouy, Tomás Cantó – 3 v 1 MMA

César Alonso vs. Nacho de la Encima, Juan Marín, Mohamed Benchriff, Rodrigo Peñarubia, Tomás Luján – 5 v 1 MMA

Franco Tenaglia vs. Sufiane Bahri – No Rules

Victoria Albons vs. Yamilia Sánchez – Bare Knuckle

Chiky Arroyo/Bogdan Vasilache vs. Alberto Rondán/Nicolás Martínez – 2 v 2 MMA

Aitor Gaspar vs. Zdravko Tarnadzhiev – Sudden Death

Bloodsport Tournament

Sergio Hidalgo vs. Otman Ben Zahra

Emilio Monesclaros vs. Dorian Segovia



(big h/t to Caposa and his Live Combat Sport Schedule for the card info)

RESULTS

Zdravko Tarnadzhiev def. Aitor Gaspar via TKO

Zdravko gana por TKO a Aitor Gaspar en menos de tres minutos, una parada bastante polémica #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/impL6ESUfo — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 9, 2024

Chiky Arroya & Bogdan Vasilache def. Alberto Rondan & Nicolas Martinez via TKO & submission

You may think MMA could not possibly get any dumber. But life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/rjp0IZ2tV0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

Dorian Segovia def. Emilio Monescarlos via KO

HOLY FUCK. The Monkey King just got destroyed by El Ninja in a matter of seconds #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/y7W4p31zZO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

Otman Ben Zahra def. Sergio Hidalgo via TKO

El Lobo advances to the finals against El Ninja. Finals later in the event. #Bloodsport #DWT2



Live here: https://t.co/bPMgpikfxB pic.twitter.com/zhAfqnyURa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

Victoria Albons def. Yamila Sanchez via. KO

Franco Tenaglio def. Sufiane Bahri via TKO (back of the head strikes)

Franco Tenaglia finaliza por TKO a Hatim Taiebi en otro final anticlimático pero Hatim no ha podido hacer nada y al final está bien parada #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/DoPHs8C1Ny — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 9, 2024

Bahri tried unsuccessfully to get an instant rematch. Promotion negotiated it on the spot but Tenaglio turned it down.

Ojo que se pelean los policías también! Esto es genial! #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/fhc7UpUIBs — Haduucken (@ContentFight) February 9, 2024

