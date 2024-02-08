What Volkanovski vs Makachev 2 taught us about short-notice UFC bouts

UFC 284 PERTH, Alex Volkanovski of Australia is seen after being defeated by Islam Makhachev of Russia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. | RICHARD WAINWRIGHT / AAP, IMAGO

Editor’s Note: This post is a collaboration between Miguel Class and Nate Wilcox. Miguel’s words are in plain script, Nate’s are in italics.

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach speaks out on decision to take UFC 294 fight on short notice

Dudey aka Kristina Avsarkisova published an eye-popping interview with Eugene Bateman of City Kickboxing, the coach of Israel Adesayna and Alexander Volkanovski. Bateman opened up with some of the factors that influenced Volkanovski’s decision to take a UFC 294 title shot on short notice.

This quote in set the tone:

Eugene Bateman: The sport today isn’t the pure form of MMA that I’ve competed in. The rules haven’t really changed but the game has. In this realm that’s very particular to the UFC, you just can’t advance your career like this — it’s just a fact. It’s a sport of fighting but also a sport of entertainment. And so I had to change my entire philosophy, my entire approach because I had to look at the reality that was in front of me. My job as a coach is to help fighters make as much money as they can in an extremely short career span of a professional combat athlete. They need to support their families, secure their financial future – at the end of the day, this is prize fighting. So I had to change my entire approach to accommodate this. And, as a result, I’ve been able to get people to the title in 1/3 of the time that it took, say, Khabib or Islam. This way they don’t spend the majority of their careers trying to get to the title -instead, they capture it quickly and spend the majority of their career defending it.

Then Dudey got Bateman to open up about Volkanovski’s decision making in accepting a rematch with Islam on short notice:

Bateman: Everyone has their own reasons for fighting but there’s one recurring theme — this is how fighters support their families and their future. I’m not sure if this was widely publicized but Alex did sign a new contract with that last fight. So it wasn’t about just getting one big payday. It was about all his future fights happening with significantly — significantly — better compensation. So, from this point of view, his decision was understandable. From a competitive standpoint I told him ‘forget it’. Yes, of course, we as a team will do our best to use this time and get you as prepared as one can be on a week’s notice. But realistically, we don’t have much of a chance. But if the UFC offers you, say, this, this, or this — sure, think about it and maybe we can figure something out. I’ll watch the tape and design the game plan that would give us the best chance of getting the win. And so that’s what happened. The UFC came back with a good offer and he agreed. But I didn’t even have the time to get to Abu-Dhabi and corner him. It all happened so fast, I had prior commitments that I couldn’t just cancel. I didn’t even watch the fight — I was too scared of what could happen.

Should the UFC stop with the short-notice fights?

The Bateman interview inspired Miguel to write the following.

Given the stuff with Volk, there should be a bigger discussion about short notice replacements. Would we be better off if they just rescheduled the original fight?

First, it’s really difficult for both fighters. A lot of attention is given to the fighter stepping up on short notice, but it’s not easy for their opponent either.

Short notice fights have jacked up UFC divisions for months and years

Consider McGregor vs Diaz 1. McGregor was expecting to face RDA, a shorter pressure fighter who was likely going to rely a lot on his offensive grappling. It’s no surprise McGregor came in having drilled a lot of uppercuts.

Even when the fighter who was originally scheduled to compete wins, often they don’t look that great. Like even a fighter as dominant as Khabib still had his least dominant title performance (it was still very one-sided) against Iaquinta.

And it’s no surprise that, statistically, fighters who step in on short notice lose far more often than their opponents who were already preparing for a fight. Late notice replacements lose 64% of the time.

Also, when the title is involved, these fights can mess up divisions for years:

Diaz beating McGregor held up featherweight for a year

Bisping beating Rockhold denied Whittaker the title for a year and a half

These fights often just leave fans with more questions than answers. If the originally scheduled fighter wins, it doesn’t feel impressive because they were supposed to. But if the replacement wins, you still have questions about whether the opponent change affected it.

So the question is why? Generally it’s to “save” the event. But does it really save anything if a meaningful fight is replaced with something that sucks? Or if at the end of it you just feel like you would’ve liked to have seen that fight with full camps?

When Tyson Fury got cut in training last week and couldn’t fight Usyk on Feb 17, did any of you say, “man I hope they “save the event” and find a replacement for Usyk to fight. Hell no. We want Fury vs Usyk.

I understand that people buy tickets and make plans and stuff, but if you’re going to spend all that money to attend an event in-person, wouldn’t you rather get the fight you were promised?

The UFC event-centric model makes short-notice bouts inevitable

In the absolute worst case, shady promoters like One will promote a fight and sell tickets while knowing there’s going to be a late replacement (e.g. Rodtang vs Takeru).

Also, perhaps if the UFC was willing to rebook fights at a later date more often, it would remove some pressure on fighters to compete with injury. If Dillashaw knew the UFC would rebook him later in the year against Aljo, maybe he wouldn’t have fought with no shoulder.

The problem nowadays is that UFC events are getting so weak that losing a big fight can basically kill a whole event. If the cards weren’t watered down, this wouldn’t be an issue.

I know there’s lots of contractual reasons why the UFC does things the way it does. I don’t think they can just move a fight to a later date like they did with Fury vs Usyk. Isn’t the UFC contractually obligated to put on those events?

