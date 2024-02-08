Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Jump to
It’s time for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz!
It’s time for Teofimo Lopez to defend his WBO super lightweight title for the first time. Tonight Lopez takes on Jamaine Ortiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In the co-main event Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis will stake his undefeated pro record against former WBO lightweight and IBF super featherweight champ Jose Pedraza.
Live results and highlights
Main card
- – Teofimo Lopez (19-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Pedraza (29-5-1) 🇵🇷; lightweight
Undercard
- – George Acosta (17-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Rene Tellez Giron (18-3) 🇲🇽; lightweight
- – Javier Martinez (9-0-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Raul Salomon (12-2) 🇲🇽; middleweight
- – Abdullah Mason (11-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Charlie Sheehy (8-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Abdel Sauceda (12-3) 🇲🇽; lightweight
- – Alan Garcia (10-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Tomas Ornelas (7-3) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Art Barrera Jr. (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Michael Portales (3-2-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Antonio Zepeda (6-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
Start time and date
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 6:25 p.m. ET | 3:25 p.m. ET, while the main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Lopez vs. Ortiz are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.
Live streams
The undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month.
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation®4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation®5
|Android Phone
|Android TV
|XBox One
|Android Tablet
|Apple TV
|XBox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|Xfinity Flex
|Fb Portal Touch
|COX Contour 2
|Oculus Go
|COX X1
|Facebook Portal TV
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Roku TV
|Roku Players
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|Xfinity X1 TV Box
|Xfinity X Class
|Xfinity Flex
