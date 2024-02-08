Subscribe
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

It's time for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz. Tune in tonight to see if the outspoken Lopez can defend his WBO and The Ring…

By: Nate Wilcox | 10 seconds
Teofimo Lopez at the weigh ins for his fight with Jamaine Ortiz. | Adam DelGiudice / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

It’s time for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz!

It’s time for Teofimo Lopez to defend his WBO super lightweight title for the first time. Tonight Lopez takes on Jamaine Ortiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In the co-main event Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis will stake his undefeated pro record against former WBO lightweight and IBF super featherweight champ Jose Pedraza.

Live results and highlights

Main card

  • – Teofimo Lopez (19-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
  • Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Pedraza (29-5-1) 🇵🇷; lightweight

Undercard

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight poster
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Start time and date

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 6:25 p.m. ET | 3:25 p.m. ET, while the main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Lopez vs. Ortiz are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Live streams

The undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month.

