Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

For the first defense of his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles, Teofimo Lopez returns to the ring against a familiar foe in Jamaine Ortiz this Thursday. After losing his IBF, WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, Lopez moved to super lightweight. So far, the ‘Takeover’ has won three straight, which included his title-winning effort against Josh Taylor this past June.

After his statement win against Taylor, Lopez wants another against Ortiz, who he has already defeated when they were amateurs.

“February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can! To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert,” said Lopez via release.

“Jamaine is tough,” continued Lopez. “I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship. I’ll show the world that champions don’t flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest. This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let’s show the world once again what real boxing looks like.”

Now that he faces Lopez again, Ortiz is aiming for an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender.

“This is the most important fight of my career,” said Ortiz. “It’s my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I’m looking forward to coming home as the new champion!”

Recently, the ’Technician’ returned to the win column with a decision against Antonio Moran this past September.

Watch Blood, Sweat and Tears featuring Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz here.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full fight card

Main card

– Teofimo Lopez (19-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight

– Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Pedraza (29-5-1) 🇵🇷; lightweight

Undercard

Josh Taylor (red tape) takes on Teofimo Lopez (blue tape) in a jr. welterweight bout for Top Rank Boxing on June 10, 2023 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. | Paul Williams of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 6:25 p.m. ET | 3:25 p.m. ET, while the main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Lopez vs. Ortiz are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz here.

Live streams

The undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month.

The main card of Lopez vs. Ortiz airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

