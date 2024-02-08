Subscribe
Boxing
0

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Get all the details on how to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, which goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

By: Kristen King | 4 hours
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Preview

For the first defense of his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles, Teofimo Lopez returns to the ring against a familiar foe in Jamaine Ortiz this Thursday. After losing his IBF, WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, Lopez moved to super lightweight. So far, the ‘Takeover’ has won three straight, which included his title-winning effort against Josh Taylor this past June. 

After his statement win against Taylor, Lopez wants another against Ortiz, who he has already defeated when they were amateurs. 

“February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can! To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert,” said Lopez via release

“Jamaine is tough,” continued Lopez. “I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship. I’ll show the world that champions don’t flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest. This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let’s show the world once again what real boxing looks like.”

Now that he faces Lopez again, Ortiz is aiming for an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender. 

“This is the most important fight of my career,” said Ortiz. “It’s my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I’m looking forward to coming home as the new champion!”

Recently, the ’Technician’ returned to the win column with a decision against Antonio Moran this past September. 

Watch Blood, Sweat and Tears featuring Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz here.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz full fight card

Main card

  • – Teofimo Lopez (19-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
  • Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Pedraza (29-5-1) 🇵🇷; lightweight

Undercard

Josh Taylor (red tape) takes on Teofimo Lopez (blue tape) in a jr. welterweight bout for Top Rank Boxing on June 10, 2023 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.
Josh Taylor (red tape) takes on Teofimo Lopez (blue tape) in a jr. welterweight bout for Top Rank Boxing on June 10, 2023 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. | Paul Williams of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Start time and date

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz goes down on Thurs., Feb. 8, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 6:25 p.m. ET | 3:25 p.m. ET, while the main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Lopez vs. Ortiz are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz here

Live streams

The undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month.

The main card of Lopez vs. Ortiz airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate shot and killed in Dagestan
Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate shot and killed in Dagestan
Tim Bissell | February 8, 2024
0
The meteoric rise of Teofimo Lopez: How a 23 year old toppled the king of boxing
How Teofimo Lopez beat Lomachenko
Blaine Henry | February 7, 2024
0
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has a new date, Saudi organizers threaten $10M pullout penalty
Saudi organizers add $10M pullout penalty for Fury vs. Usyk
Kristen King | February 5, 2024
0
Read more stories