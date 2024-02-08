Subscribe
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate shot and killed in Dagestan

This week's Crime Desk focuses on the murder of Magomedrasul Mutaev, a teammate of former UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By: Tim Bissell | 13 seconds
Khabib Nurmagomedov when he cornered Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 280.

On this week’s Crime Desk I’m covering two shooting deaths and a domestic assault. The lead story focuses on Magomedrasul Mutaev, a former teammate of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. I also have some documents I acquired pertaining to Jermell Charlo’s recent address.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training partner Magomedrasul Mutaev shot to death

Magomedrasul Mutaev, a former student of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and teammate of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been killed in Makhachkala, Dagestan. He was 21-years-old.

Mutaev was shot and killed outside of an apartment building last Wednesday. According to RT, Mutaev had survived an earlier attempt on his life.

Caucasian Knot reported that 18-year-old Nadyrkhan Kadirkhanov has been arrested in connection with the shooting. That outlet claims Mutaev’s killing was motivated by ‘personal hostility’, stemming from bullying incidents at the gym he trained at.

Telegram channel Tut Dagestan claimed to reveal more backstory behind the killing, writing, “Mutaev took advantage of being stronger than young guys in the gym. He mocked the younger ones and took their belongings away from them. I don’t justify the kiler, but the guy’s nerves simply couldn’t stand the bullying.”

Acquiescences of Kadirkhanov have reportedly corroborated reports of Mutaev bullying Kadirkhanov.

Mutaev was 1-0 in MMA, having debuted at AMC Fight Nights 122 last November. He was due to fight at AMC Fight Nights 123 later this month.

Arrest report sheds more details on Jermell Charlo assault case

September 30, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: Jermell Charlo speaks to the media after the 12-round Undisputed Super Middleweight World Title main-event bout at Premier Boxing Champions - Canelo vs Charlo at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ( PxImages) Las Vegas, Nevada United States - ZUMAp175 20230930_zsa_p175_074
Jermell Charlo ahead of his fight with Canelo Alvarez last fall. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Jermell Charlo, who lost to Canelo Alvarez last year, was arrested in December on suspicion of assaulting a woman at a residence in Fort Bend County, Texas. After the arrest an X user uploaded an audio clip he claimed was Charlo admitting he punched a woman in the face.

Bloody Elbow has acquired the basic offense report for this case from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office. Parts of that document are presented below, with the alleged victim’s name and all addresses redacted for privacy reasons.

The documents show that Charlo and the alleged victim resided at the house where Charlo was arrested. The documents also show that a child aged between 1 and 3 was present at the location during the arrest.

The report claims that Charlo appeared intoxicated at the time of the arrest. The document also claims that the alleged victim claimed Charlo had hit her in the face, causing minor injury. The alleged victim is noted as desiring prosecution.

When listing suspected ‘weapons used’ in the alleged assault, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s department lists “hands, feet, fists, bite”.

Jermell Charlo arrest record. Fort Bend County Sheriff.

Fatal shooting of Samuel Teah ruled self-defense

March 4, 2023, Menifee, California, USA: ENRIKO GOGOKHIA (right) and SAMUEL TEAH exchange punches during the Super Lightweight bout.Toyota Arena Ontario, CA Menifee USA - ZUMAc249 20230304_zsp_c249_005
Samuel Teah (left) when he fought Enriko Gogokhia in 2023. | Ardie Crenshaw / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Samuel Teah was shot and killed in Wilmington, DE on the day after last year’s Thanksgiving. The 36-year-old boxer was initially reported to have been killed on route to visit his child.

Delaware Online reports that the shooting of Teah has been ruled as self-defense. Police spokesperson David Karas told that outlet that the shooting was “domestic in nature” and that no charges have been filed against the assumed shooter.

Wilmington Police have declined to share more details on the shooting.

Teah moved to the United States from Liberia as a child. As a pro boxer he amassed a 19-5-1 record and once held the IBO Intercontinental super lightweight and IBF USBA super lightweight titles.

Palate Cleanser

I grew up in England, so the sound of rain was ever-present. Now, in the cold wastes of Canada, I miss that relentless tapping on the roof and the streaks of water I’d watch dance down the windows during GSCE maths. It felt so calming, even during the regular deluges we would face. This week’s palate cleanser looks to recapture that feeling. The world is violent and scary, but we might be able to forget that for a moment if we just listen to the rain.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

