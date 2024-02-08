Subscribe
WWE MMA Podcasts Pro Wrestling Sumo Sumo Stomp! UFC Podcasts
0

WWE’s latest controversial lawsuits and deals, explained by Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp discusses how the WWE machine works and how things have been in the pro-wrestling space since Janel Grant filed her lawsuit.

By: Stephie Haynes | 2 hours
WWE’s latest controversial lawsuits and deals, explained by Sean Ross Sapp
CM Punk at the WWE Royal Rumble Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

For the last two weeks, the sports and entertainment communities have been reeling from the details revealed in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against the WWE, Vince McMahon and other executives and superstars under its umbrella. But before the lawsuit came to see the light of day, two big events occurred over the last several months for WWE.

The first was the unexpected merger of WWE with the UFC. The historic deal saw the two companies combined under one roof with the new entity branded as TKO Holdings. Vince McMahon would end up with a new title—executive chairman—a ton of shares, and the perk of being able to choose five of the board’s 11 seats.

A recent SEC filing would shed some extra light on how the deal came into existence, providing a surprising twist—that Endeavor (under the direction of Ari Emanuel) set Vince McMahon as Executive Chair until death, resignation, or incapacity, as a condition of giving WWE a 49/51 increased ownership. You read that right, it was a condition of the deal.

The second important event to happen was WWE striking a massive deal with streaming giant Netflix. The terms are set for ten years with each year worth $500M, or $5B in total. Netflix has an option to extend the deal if they want. This deal was announced literally 48 hours before the news of Janel Grant’s lawsuit hit the media.

So many details have been speculated on by fans and pundits around the globe, so we decided to have one of the most plugged-in media personalities in the pro-wrestling space come to our neck of the woods for a Q & A about the current goings on at WWE and in the pro-wrestling world in general. Sean Ross Sapp fielded a barrage of questions from a broad list of topics:

Listen to the FREE preview

Listen to the FULL episode on our podcast Substack

Lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, et al

  • Explaining the lawsuit and who it targets
  • Who is Johnny Ace aka John Laurinaitis
  • Who is Bruce Prichard
  • Paul Levesque’s possible knowledge
  • Fan reaction to the lawsuit
  • Netflix deal
  • Dwayne Johnson

General WWE topics

  • Would Ronda Rousey come back?
  • Ladies division and Rhea Ripley being the new “it girl”
  • Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns triangle
  • The pecking order of the promotions
  • What’s up with Stardom
  • Iron Claw review
  • Pawcade

Sumo Stompin’ with Tim Bissell

We also had Sumo Stomp’s Tim Bissell join us for the final update on the first Sumo tournament of the year, the Hatsu Basho. We learn if our reigning Yokozuna kept his crown and who gave him the toughest challenge. We also get the final reports on how all our favorite characters did in their respective divisions.

  • Peach Prince (aka Pink Boy)
  • Double Boob
  • Cocaine Bear
  • Flying Monkey
  • Miyagino stable update
Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Final day results, highlights and analysis

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
How the WWE lawsuit could impact TKO Holdings and UFC
SEC filing reveals shocking twist in WWE-UFC merger
Stephie Haynes | February 6, 2024
0
UFC Vegas 85: A missed main event
UFC Vegas 85: A missed main event
Stephie Haynes | February 4, 2024
0
UFC Vegas 85 Prelims: Down in the muck
UFC Vegas 85 Prelims: Down in the muck
Stephie Haynes | February 2, 2024
0
Read more stories