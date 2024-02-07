Did UFC champ Jon Jones really earn more than his NFL playing brothers combined?

Jon and Chandler Jones | Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

A new UFC disinformation campaign has kicked off

Hey all, have you noticed that a new UFC Disinformation Campaign has kicked into high gear? It was was a two pronged attack, the first of which was familiar to long time fans.

Dana White went on a podcast with Vivek Ramaswamy, someone who knows (cares) very little about mixed martial arts. He did his thing where he shouts cherry picked instances where a fighter makes so much money that they don’t even need a second job.

Ramaswamy, having done zero research beforehand has no ability to push back or ask follow up questions and White’s quotes found their way into the MMA news cycle. UFC fans of a certain ilk will adapt these convenient proclamations as gospel and repeat them on Twitter.

The other arm of the UFC’s pincer attack

The second half of this pincer attack was downright crafty. Brendan Schaub went on Joe Rogan’s podcast to talk about the class action lawsuit. It’s a brilliant gambit because you have Schaub, a man whose credibility and intelligence have been mocked across the internet for years, explaining a class action lawsuit to the most willfully ignorant yet influential figure in broadcast media.

My colleagues John Nash and Stephie Haynes did a great breakdown on the Hey Not The Face podcast, of Rogan and Schaub’s flawed attempt to verbalize what Nash has been reporting for years.

Jon Jones’ UFC earnings vs his brothers’ NFL pay

All this great reporting had me thinking back to the glory days of unsubstantiated claims and one particular boast has always been a thorn in my side. You may recall that Jon Jones has two brothers, Arthur and Chandler, who played in the NFL. On September 23rd, 2013, Jon Jones’ brother Arthur Jones tweeted that Jon made more money than both Arthur and Chandler combined. I was stunned at the time, but such claims were unverifiable. Now that court documents have uncovered real UFC payouts we can do a proper comparison so let’s dive in:

In the year 2012 Chandler Jones signed a 4 year, $8,172,552 contract with the New England Patriots, including a $4,384,364 signing bonus, $7,421,215 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,043,138. However the actual cash paid to Chandler in 2013 was $761,522 according to overthecap.com. In the year 2013 Arthur Jones signed a 1 year, $2,023,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

That would make $2,784,522 the combined earnings in 2013 for Jon Jones’ brothers playing in the NFL.

According to the dilligent work by my colleagues John Nash and Anton Tabuena, we now know that Jon Jones, who fought twice in 2013, made $2,750,000 and $1,173,560 in his title defenses against Chael Sonnen and Alexander Gustafsson respectively. $3,923,560 in one year is nothing to scoff at and if we restrict our analysis to the year 2013 when the statement was made then the answer is yes. In 2013 Jon Jones earned more money than both of his brothers in the NFL combined.

Jon Jones artwork by Chris Rini

There are however some contextual issues. Arthur and Chandler Jones were not particularly exceptional players in the NFL in 2013. They were very good, but their brother Jon was the UFC’s pound-for-pound best fighter according to the promotion itself. So I looked up who were the best NFL players of 2013, and how much did they earn that year?

Adrian Peterson – $11,500,000

Peyton Manning – $25,000,000

Calvin Johnson – $25,000,000

Tom Brady – $31,000,000

Pulling down four million dollars to be the best in the business looks a bit different when compared to one’s elite peers.

Let’s bring it back to the brothers, but look at their career earnings. Arthur earned over $22 million dollars in just eight years in the NFL.

Remember that Jon has been fighting for roughly 15 years (with a bit of down time due to contract holdouts, suspensions, legal issues, and bulking). The real kicker here is Chandler Jones. A talented player, though not ranked as an all-time great even in his own era, Chandler has earned just shy of $132 million dollars.

