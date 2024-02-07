Subscribe
Dana White’s new answer for Conor McGregor’s return: ‘Hopefully this year’

UFC CEO Dana White is hopeful Conor McGregor will return to fight in the UFC Octagon in 2024.

By: Nate Wilcox | 15 seconds
MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins, Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is greeted by UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC is still waiting on Conor McGregor

We have a new answer for when Conor McGregor could return to the Octagon. After recovering from the leg injury he suffered in his most recent appearance nearly three years ago, the former UFC champion started to hint at a few dates for his highly anticipated return. 

First, there was April 13. That was when the promotion scheduled its tricentennial event, UFC 300, which is still in need of a headliner. While it could use a hefty name such as McGregor, nothing was announced. Then, there was June 29. That was International Fight Week, yet another massive event that could feature a McGregor return. 

It was only a fortnight ago that Conor was excitedly dropping a video announcing his return to the Octagon.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,“ said McGregor. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time. It will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June the 29th. And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler… 185 pounds.“

But then Dana White had to go and kill all the fun by saying, no, that’s not happening, again. Still.

UFC CEO Dana White: No Conor McGregor return in June

UFC CEO Dana White gives an update on McGregor

Now it’s Dana printing up the Wolf tickets.

“Eventually, yeah, hopefully this year” said White on The Pat McAfee Show. “There is no date. I’m hoping for the fall. [Hopefully] we get it done in the fall.”

Why is McGregor still sidelined?

There are lots of theories that attempt to explain WTF is happening here but so far none of them make sense. It’s a lot like string theory in physics — considerable explanatory value but no evidence.

Here’s what some smart MMA watchers are saying:

Is Caposa right? Is this part of an elaborate broadcast rights negotiating ploy? Is it Saudi money they’re holding Mystic Mac back for? What do you think?

Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

