Dana White’s new answer for Conor McGregor’s return: ‘Hopefully this year’

The UFC is still waiting on Conor McGregor

We have a new answer for when Conor McGregor could return to the Octagon. After recovering from the leg injury he suffered in his most recent appearance nearly three years ago, the former UFC champion started to hint at a few dates for his highly anticipated return.

First, there was April 13. That was when the promotion scheduled its tricentennial event, UFC 300, which is still in need of a headliner. While it could use a hefty name such as McGregor, nothing was announced. Then, there was June 29. That was International Fight Week, yet another massive event that could feature a McGregor return.

It was only a fortnight ago that Conor was excitedly dropping a video announcing his return to the Octagon.



“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,“ said McGregor. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time. It will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June the 29th. And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler… 185 pounds.“

But then Dana White had to go and kill all the fun by saying, no, that’s not happening, again. Still.

Now it’s Dana printing up the Wolf tickets.

“Eventually, yeah, hopefully this year” said White on The Pat McAfee Show. “There is no date. I’m hoping for the fall. [Hopefully] we get it done in the fall.”

Why is McGregor still sidelined?

There are lots of theories that attempt to explain WTF is happening here but so far none of them make sense. It’s a lot like string theory in physics — considerable explanatory value but no evidence.

Here’s what some smart MMA watchers are saying:

So it's not USADA, and it's not his leg. There has to be more to this. Chandler is just wasting years of his career he'll never get back. I'll believe Conor is fighting again when I see it. https://t.co/G35s8cGPAN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 7, 2024

Based on when McGregor signed his last contract (fall 2018 for UFC 229) he should have the following provisions in his contract. If correct, his contract should have sunseted last fall year but it's possible he "retired" in order to "medicate", which means 4.4 would kick in. https://t.co/oVO9StHhvO pic.twitter.com/zP09tqXXKO — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) February 7, 2024

willingly sidelining their biggest star sounds insane.. UNLESS they happen to be entering negotiations for a multi-billion $$ broadcast deal. 2 fights left, Conor last seen sitting ringside in Saudi. They know where he's going. https://t.co/lNlGVggWL5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 7, 2024

Is Caposa right? Is this part of an elaborate broadcast rights negotiating ploy? Is it Saudi money they’re holding Mystic Mac back for? What do you think?

