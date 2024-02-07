Behind the WWE curtain with Sean Ross Sapp

CM Punk at the WWE Royal Rumble Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

For the last two weeks, the sports and entertainment communities have been reeling from the details revealed in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against the WWE, Vince McMahon and other executives and superstars under its umbrella. But before the lawsuit came to see the light of day, two big events occurred over the last several months for WWE.

The first was the unexpected merger of WWE with the UFC. The historic deal saw the two companies combined under one roof with the new entity branded as TKO Holdings. Vince McMahon would end up with a new title—executive chairman—a ton of shares, and the perk of being able to choose five of the board’s 11 seats.

A recent SEC filing would shed some extra light on how the deal came into existence, providing a surprising twist—that Endeavor (under the direction of Ari Emanuel) set Vince McMahon as Executive Chair until death, resignation, or incapacity, as a condition of giving WWE a 49/51 increased ownership. You read that right, it was a condition of the deal.

The second important event to happen was WWE striking a massive deal with streaming giant Netflix. The terms are set for ten years with each year worth $500M, or $5B in total. Netflix has an option to extend the deal if they want. This deal was announced literally 48 hours before the news of Janel Grant’s lawsuit hit the media.

So many details have been speculated on by fans and pundits around the globe, so we decided to have one of the most plugged-in media personalities in the pro-wrestling space come to our neck of the woods for a Q & A about the current goings on at WWE and in the pro-wrestling world in general. Sean Ross Sapp fielded a barrage of questions from a broad list of topics:

Lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, et al

Explaining the lawsuit and who it targets

Who is Johnny Ace aka John Laurinaitis

Who is Bruce Prichard

Paul Levesque’s possible knowledge

Fan reaction to the lawsuit

Netflix deal

Dwayne Johnson

General WWE topics

Would Ronda Rousey come back?

Ladies division and Rhea Ripley being the new “it girl”

Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns triangle

The pecking order of the promotions

What’s up with Stardom

Iron Claw review

Pawcade

Sumo Stompin’ with Tim Bissell

We also had Sumo Stomp’s Tim Bissell join us for the final update on the first Sumo tournament of the year, the Hatsu Basho. We learn if our reigning Yokozuna kept his crown and who gave him the toughest challenge. We also get the final reports on how all our favorite characters did in their respective divisions.

Peach Prince (aka Pink Boy)

Double Boob

Cocaine Bear

Flying Monkey

Miyagino stable update

