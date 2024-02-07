Alexander Volkanovski wants to serve Ilia Topuria ‘a big humble pie’ at UFC 298 

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Alexander Volkanovski expects to reign supreme at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria is confident he dethrones Alexander Volkanovski, but the reigning UFC champion says the challenger has another thing coming. Volkanovski returns to the Octagon for his sixth defense, which comes after a tumultuous year. In 2023, the ‘Great’ started off with a move from featherweight to lightweight in an attempt to earn champ-champ status. Though he fell to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 this past February, Volkanovski turned in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.

A few months after, Volkanovski successfully defended his championship with a third-round TKO of Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July. As he awaited his next challenger, he accepted a short-notice fight against Makhachev, who needed someone to fill in for Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in October. In a ‘KO of the Year’ candidate, Makhachev finished Volkanovski in the first round with a head kick.

How Ilia Topuria gave Volkanovski more motivation

After the Makhachev loss, many questioned whether Alexander Volkanovski could return to form. For the champion, the answer is simple: Yes, and he hopes to do so against Topuria, who has given him even more motivation in recent months.

Since earning his championship opportunity, Topuria has exuded confidence. ‘El Matador’ has even added ‘UFC champion’ to his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram bios. That was enough to light a fire under Volkanovski.

“You earn your spot — earned not given,” said Volkanovski in an interview with FREESTYLEBENDER. “That’s been a quote I’ve loved using. I’m all about that quote…I’m not saying he hasn’t earned this shot or anything, but again, let’s be real. Look at the way that I had to get to the title, a lot of people had to get to the title, things like that. I’m glad he’s in this position, I wouldn’t want anyone in front of me other than him right now, so I’m fine with that. But, he’s already acting like he’s a champion.

“He thinks he’s this and that,” continued Volkanovski. “He literally thinks he’s some superstar already. Oh, mate, that all changes Feb. 17 and he’s going to have a rude shock. He’s gonna have to literally eat a big humble pie and I get to do that. It’s perfect for my storyline right now.”

Topuria shares his prediction for UFC 298

Though he fights one of the pound-for-pound greats, Ilia Topuria expects a short night at the office against Alexander Volkanovski. In fact, the undefeated fighter already sees how he gets the win.

“It’s going to be a first-round knockout. You will see,” said Topuria during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “He’s saying a lot of bulls—t, ‘There’s levels, I have this and I have that, dah, dah, dah.’ You’re right, there are levels. There are levels, then there is me. I’m going to show you where the levels are. I’m going to dominate him everywhere. I’m going to make him look like a punching bag. You will see. I will be dancing Feb. 17.”

When is UFC 298?

UFC 298 goes down on Sat., Feb. 17, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Aside from Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, other featured fights include Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo.

