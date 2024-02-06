UFC vet admits to making unfortunate ‘mistake’ after positive USADA test: ‘I paid for it’

Louis Grasse/ZUMA Wire/Imago: UFC vet Thiago Santos explains what led to his positive USADA test in 2023., IMAGO

UFC vet and former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos decided to open up on his recent positive USADA test, which left his Professional Fighters League career on hold for the second half of 2023.

UFC vet Thiago Santos failed a test in 2023

Once expected to take on Mohammad Fakhreddine in June of 2023, ‘Marreta’ was forced to withdraw from the match after testing positive for banned substance, Clomiphene. The drug is used to stimulate endogenous testosterone secretion in men, and often used as a recovery agent for doping cycles, thus making it illegal. After failing the test, the Brazilian was removed from that year’s tournament, received a six-month suspension and paid a fine. Heading into 2024, however, he is now elligible to compete again.

In an interview with Ag Fight (translated by Bloody Elbow), Thiago Santos detailed the events that led to his positive test. Although Marreta claims he took the supplement not knowing it was banned, he also says he takes full responsibility for trusting the doctor who prescribed Clomiphene to him and taking it anyway.

Since he was able to prove he took the substance under doctor instruction, the PFL has granted him a shorter suspension in comparison to other athletes who failed tests and received much harsher punishment.

Santos takes full responsibility

“Unfortunately, I made the mistake of trusting someone else. I went to the doctor and tried asking for something that could improve my conditioning while training. He prescribed this supplement to me. I didn’t know it was doping, so I trusted him and took it. I was super surprised when I got caught doping. When I got caught, I showed USADA everything, I never denied anything. I said ‘This is what I took, I have the doctor’s prescription right here’.

“I didn’t know that was doping.” Santos said. “It’s clear, though. You’re responsible for everything you put in your body. Unfortunately, I made that mistake. Because it was a supplement, I didn’t think it wasn’t clean testosterone. That’s why USADA told me: ‘We’re giving you the smallest punishment possible, which is six months. We can’t give you any less than that’. That’s what happened. A silly mistake. It wasn’t anything that would give me an advantage during the fight. I paid for it and now it’s time to move on.”

Ironically enough, Thiago Santos’ (22-11-1 NC) last fight and PLF debut ended in a No Contest due to doping, but not because of the Brazilian. Originally a unanimous decision loss to Rob Wilkinson in April 2023, the result ended up overturned when the Aussie tested positive for elevated testosterone levels.

Catch Thiago Santos at PFL vs. Bellator

Nonetheless, the result does not change the fact that the 40-year-old has not won a fight since October 2021, when he defeated Johnny Walker by unanimous decision in a rather uneventful main event at UFC Vegas 38. Santos competed twice more in the Octagon after that win—losing to contender Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jamahal Hill, in March and August 2022 respectively, before leaving the promotion.

Thiago Santos is expected to take on another UFC vet in Yoel Romero at PFL vs. Bellator, on February 24. The crossover card is set to be headlined by a superfight between PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator’s champ Ryan Bader.

