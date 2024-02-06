UFC fills up Fight Nights, PFL returns to Paris with ’The Lazy King’ 

Vitor Petrino (red gloves) prepares to fight Modestas Bukauskas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena | Credit: Jason da Silva / USA TODAY Network

We are here with another edition of Fights on Tap for you! This is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 12 fights this week, and there are a few additions to a slew of Fight Nights.

We may not have a lot of fights here, but there are a couple that I am interested in seeing. First, we have Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, which I see as a step up in competition for Petrino. So far, ‘Icao’ has had excellent performances with finishes of Marcin Prachnio and Modestas Bukauskas. If he can continue chopping down these opponents, especially another vet such as Pedro, then I see Petrino in the top 15 within a year.

Then, we have Cameron Saaiman vs. Payton Talbott. I thought these two up-and-coming talents would get a little further in their UFC careers before getting paired. That said, it is a fun fight. Saaiman has had more time to find his footing in the promotion, though, so I am curious to see how he bounces back from his first loss.

Announced UFC fights

UFC Vegas 86 — February 10

UFC Vegas 87 — March 2

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro — light heavyweight (First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag. Fight)

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg — flyweight

UFC Vegas 89 — March 23

UFC Vegas 90 — April 6

UFC Fight Night — April 27

UFC 301 — May 4

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights

PFL Paris — March 7

Abdoul Adbouraguimov vs. Jack Grant — welterweight

Patrick Habirora vs. Claudio Pacella — lightweight

If you go to Paris, you need some Parisian superstars, so good on PFL for getting Abdoul Adbouraguimov scheduled for its return. The ‘Lazy King’ is no stranger to a highlight reel, so I am excited to see how he fares in his second PFL appearance.

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 166 — February 23

Miguel Peimbert vs. Carlos Elizarraraz —bantamweight

Cage Warriors 168 — March 16

Tom Wright vs. Orion Lombardi — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 169 — March 30

Tom Creasey vs. Amir Malekpour — flyweight

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Shawn Da Silva — flyweight

Cage Warriors 170 — April 6

Francesco Mazzeo vs. Jordan O’Neill — middleweight

Decky McAleenan vs. Villie Mankinen — featherweight

Taka Mhandu vs. Rory Evans — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 171 — April 20

Reese McEwan vs. Cameron Else — bantamweight

I hope you are familiar with Lone’er Kavanagh because he is a top-tier talent. He is fun, fast and explosive, and every time he comes into the Cage Warriors cage, he shines (watch his finishes of Ryan Morgan and Davide Scarano to see what he can do). This fight against Shawn Marcos Da Silva is in the ‘fun for as long as it lasts’ category, so I can’t wait to see it.

Announced KSW fights

KSW Epic — February 24

Rafał Haratyk vs. Marcin Wójcik — light heavyweight

Kleber Raimundo Silva vs. Damian Piwowarczyk — light heavyweight

Phil De Fries vs. Josh Barnett — openweight

We need to fast forward to Feb. 24 because this Epic event from KSW is…epic. Sorry, I had to. Anyway, Phil De Fries vs. Josh Barnett in Submission Grappling is yet another cherry on top of these recent additions. I have no idea what else KSW has in store for us, but I have a simple request: More please!

