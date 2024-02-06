UFC voice Joe Rogan inks new Spotify deal for hundreds of millions, with even better terms

Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY Network

We’re kicking off this week’s edition of the MMA Hangover with UFC commentator Joe Rogan making bank after inking a new deal for his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Joe Rogan inks new Spotify deal for double the amount and minus the exclusivity

One of the biggest news to come out of the podcasting world in 2020 was Joe Rogan’s move to Spotify. The longtime UFC analyst signed an exclusive deal with the platform for a staggering $100 million, a move described by Forbes as a ‘tectonic shift’ within the industry.

Joe Rogan’s Spotify contract will lapse sometime within the year, but he prolonged the partnership by signing a new deal amounting to $250 million. The podcast is no longer exclusive to Spotify, so he can have it available again on other platforms like YouTube, Amazon, and Apple.

The Joe Rogan Experience has been at the top for years, garnering the number-one spot on Spotify in 2023. But with that success came his fair share of controversies, which involved the spread of misinformation about various topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

It even came to a point where doctors called on Spotify to take action against Joe Rogan for “allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions.”

In any case, it’s all’s well that ends well for Joe Rogan. Love him or hate him, he’s laughing all the way to the bank, possibly in the most literal sense.

Colby Covington’s explanation for his performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Some may call it an excuse, but you be the judge.

Colby Covington explains his subpar performance with receipts to boot. | Mikael Ona / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Colby Covington explains UFC 296 performance

Colby Covington didn’t put on his usual pressure-focused performance against the champion that December night. After admitting to having an off-night during the post-fight presser, he also cried bias against the judges, supposedly because of his political inclinations.

“He didn’t put any damage on me,” he told the media at the time. “He got a couple of low kicks, but then I started checking them at the end, so I thought I had the win and did enough, but the judges never favor me.

“They hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on.”

A little over a month later, ‘Chaos’ returns with a new reason for that lackluster showing. Speaking to Submission Radio, he claims to have injured his foot when it landed hard on Edwards’ elbow.

“It wasn’t my night, but I broke my foot right away and couldn’t plant or explode off it to use the wrestling and pressure I planned to use.

“I didn’t want to disclose this information until I had the x-rays back home, but here they are.”

Colby did present photos of the x-rays of the said broken foot, then went after his detractors.

“Haters will still find a way to hate on me for fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred more strikes than Leon.

“But you know what? My haters are so broke, they can’t even pay attention. So f—k them.”

From his pre-fight trash talk falling flat because of that performance, and now, with these reasons, Covington’s stock value is on a rapid descent. And it may take a while for him to get back in the fans’ good graces, let alone the UFC welterweight title picture.

Covington says he broke his foot due to a botched kick. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Hangover Cure

UFC events were never the same without legendary cutman Jacob Duran. Stitch parted ways with the organization in 2015 after he spoke against the brand-new Reebok deal. And can you really blame him?

But it’s good to see Stitch doing well these days. Recently, he did another video with GQ, breaking down some scenes involving corner work in boxing and MMA films. He likewise shared some moments he had working with fighters, which he said makes his job fun.

“It’s not even a job, it’s an adventure.”

