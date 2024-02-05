UFC headliner ‘over the moon’ with Rose Namajunas pairing

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network/Imago: Strawweight contender Amanda Ribas is thrilled to face Rose Namajunas in a UFC main event.

Hello, boys and girls. It is Monday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat. You know, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community (from the UFC and beyond), all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

This week, we’ve got strawweight contender Amanda Ribas on her fight against former champion Rose Namajunes, Renato Moicano calling out a top lightweight just days after his win at UFC Vegas 85, Natalia Silva discussing title aspirations and much more. So let’s jump in.

Amanda Ribas thrilled about Rose Namajunas main event

While we did have a UFC event with a few victorious Brazilian fighters just last weekend, I’ve decided to give the lead spot to a different story this week. Don’t worry, though, we will get to those other ones, too.

For now, though, I’d like to turn everyone’s attention to strawweight contender Amanda Ribas, who is scheduled to take on former champion Rose Namajunas in her first ever UFC main event spot, on March 30.

Although Ribas has been in the UFC for several years, this is the first time she is getting a headlining spot and for the Brazilian, the timing could not have been more perfect. Having had her Octagon debut in June 2019, the 30-year-old tells Ag Fight every fight has been a natural progression to get to where she is today.

For that reason, the Brazilian feels excited and mostly ready for a challenge such as taking on Rose Namajunas in a five-round fight.

“It’s going to be my first main event. I’ve been in the co-main event, but it’s going to be my first main event. I was over the moon. I signed with the UFC in 2017 and I fought for the first time in 2019. Seeing my photo on the poster, I can’t wait. I can’t imagine how the artwork is going to be. I think it came at the right time. I had enough time to have my first fights, then I started getting main card fights, the co-main event.”

“Everything is going according to plan. Little by little, so I can adapt and get used to the cameras, the pressure, the interviews. The timing is right. A main event with Rose, who used to be a champion, that’s a fight I’m so happy I’m doing.”

It really makes me feel old when I realize Amanda Ribas has had so many fights in the UFC. She used to be quite a prospect when she first started her run, but right now I’m not so sure if she can make it to the top after coming up short a few times. I guess she can prove everyone wrong if she manages to beat Rose Namajunas, right?

Renato Moicano wants Dariush

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano continues his quest for money and big fights in the Octagon.

Following his unanimous decision win over Drew Dober just last Saturday at UFC Vegas 85, the Brazilian has already called out the next target on his official Twitter account, Though Moicano kept the message short, he made sure to use strong language in order to catch the attention of contender Beneil Dariush.

Benil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this shit and tag @ufc modafukers — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

I’m not really a fan of this character Renato Moicano has been playing and I’m also not really sure if it’s been working at all. However, I guess I can’t be too bothered by it while it stays harmless, but it does make me cringe a little bit because of how forced it is. About the fight, though. sure, Dariush sounds like a good pairing. Could be a nice ground battle.

Natalia Silva vows to be a champion

Flyweight Natalia Silva also picked up a unanimous decision win last Saturday, though she had to it against fellow Brazilian Viviane Araujo. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old improved her UFC run to five straight wins and could be getting closer to title contention.

In fact Silva herself seems to be aware of that fact and showed excitement in a recent interview with Combate. Although she did not follow Moicano’s footsteps and called ou an opponent, the flyweight said she is confident she is going to be a UFC champion, so it does not matter who he faces next.

“I don’t know who my next opponent is going to be, because I’ve always said I’m here to be the champion. I’m here to fight whoever the UFC gives me and I’m going to win. I have a purpose in life, I train every day to achieve it and I’ll be champion soon, because I’m working for that.”

“I’d rather fight with my fans watching me again. I want to fight in Brazil or another event, but with a crowd, because the energy is so good. I’ve fought in the Apex three times and now I need to fly to somewhere else.”

Confidence and good performances could Natalia Silva to a title fight, for sure. Especially in a shallow division such as women’s flyweight. Not only that, but she also has some fun finishes in the UFC, head kicks, spinning kicks and stuff we don’t normally see every card. I’m not saying she’s going to be a champion, but I think she has all it takes to fight for the belt.

Luana Carolina’s first UFC finish

Finally, the last Brazilian to score a win at UFC Vegas 85 was another flyweight in Luana Carolina, although her match against Julia Stoliarenko was technically a catchweight after ‘Dread’ missed weight by two pounds.

Nevertheless, the victory meant a lot to Carolina, given it was the first time in her UFC career that the 30-year-old managed to score a finish win, beating Stoliarenko via TKO in the third round. A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Dread told Ag Fight how significant the victory was.

“It was great. I was so happy because of that. I thought I was going to win, but I didn’t think it would be like that. That makes me even happier. I finally got a finish in the UFC, not a decision win. I had so many fights that ended in a finish before I joined the UFC. After I joined, it’s only natural. The UFC’s ceiling is much higher. Being able to achieve that in that fight meant a lot to me.”

Luana Carolina seems to be improving, which is definitely something positive. Five years into her UFC career and she’s still around when I thought she was not really going to last long after that kneebar loss to Ariane Lipski in her second outing. Once she figures out the weight issues, she might even be able to stay within the promotion for a while longer as she continues to improve.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco in 2024?

Meanwhile, in the Professional Fighters League, it looks like two-time champion Larissa Pacheco is not the only one still looking to make her fight against Cris Cyborg happen.

In his official Twitter account, PFL chairman Donn Davis told his followers that the pairing is still going to happen, just not right now. Nevertheless, he hinted that the match could still take place as early as this year.

Many have asked why @criscyborg v @lpacchec not part of Champs v Champs …



Fight just not come together in time, but don’t worry, it will happen!



Cyborg v Pacheco

Bellator Champ v PFL Champ

#1 world v #2 world



2024 – Our Best Year Ever #PFL #Bellator #PFLvsBellator — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 31, 2024

I’ve learned to take everything these executives say with a grain of salt, so I’m getting my hopes up for this one just yet. I still think it would be a cool fight, though.

A Brazilian Beat

It’s no exaggeration when I say that Emilio Santiago may have been the best singer in the history of Brazilian music.

Although the late crooner was more known for his romantic songs and ballads, I believe his best work lies in his funkier projects, in which you can still notice his deep, amazing voice while also listen to some really catchy instrumentals from the band.

Which is why I picked a persona favorite for this week. It doesn’t have the best lyrics, but, hell, it is catchy and addicting. So here is Bananeira (Banana Tree). Enjoy!

While Santiago left us in 2013 at age 66, his legacy will live on forever, as he is pretty much unanimously praised for singing abilities. Real legend.

That’s it for this week, folks. Stay safe. See you next time.

Lucas out.

