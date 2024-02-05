UFC’s Dana White meets with BKFC president, ‘alliance’ brewing?

UFC boss Dana White and fans. | Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC and BKFC bosses hold sit down

UFC and PowerSlap CEO Dana White tends to have one of two types of relationships with other fight promoters: either they’re bitter rivals despised and mocked by the kingpin of MMA or they’re small-timers who run feeder leagues for the UFC and they get blessed by his noble condescension.

Based on Dana’s meeting this weekend in Vegas with BKFC boss David Feldman, BKFC is in the latter category. Although BKFC is more of a glue factory for old ponies that Dana has put out to pasture than a feeder league, still it’s clear Dana isn’t threatened and sees a use for the promotion in the UFC ecosystem.

Which is good because BKFC is on an aggressive path to growth, working to get sanctioned in new territories, including Nevada and California, both key UFC regions.

Coming on the heels of BKFC’s promotional deal with UFC star Conor McGregor, this had to get Dana’s attention. Of course the deal with Conor wasn’t for his services in the cage, it was to make his Iron Forge brew the “official stout of BKFC.”



“Every BKFC fight is seriously entertaining. Five action-packed two-minute rounds. And no gloves! Men and women put their bodies on the line. If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching BKFC while drinking the world’s creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout! We are both in hyper growth mode and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us,” Conor said in a press release.

It started with a pic posted on Instagram

The first indication about Feldman’s budding relationship with Dana White came with this Instagram post.

Visiting Dana White just ‘creating an ally’ for BKFC’s Feldman

Feldman shared the story behind the post with MMA Fighting:

“It was more of just creating an ally. That’s really all I have to say. It was great meeting, he’s a great guy. He’s doing his thing with UFC, and we’re going to do our thing with BKFC. We’re going to be the biggest combat sport on the planet.

“We want to grow our sport,” Feldman said. “We want to make our sport the biggest it can be. If that means teaming up with other promotions, we have nothing against doing anything like that, because we think that it’s just going to make the sport grow and the company grow and the business grow. So anything that’s going to make it grow, we’re down for it.”

Feldman has also recently met with RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara and “dignitaries from Abu Dhabi” in his efforts to grow BKFC.

BKFC provides a home for fighters whose UFC runs have ended

Like Paige Vanzant, who moved on to a two-fight boxing career with the bare-knuckle promotion.

VanZant landed a reportedly massive contract to compete in bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC. She’s fought twice in her new promotional home, losing both bouts by unanimous decision. Despite the lack of success, and no firm plans when she might fight again, VanZant is apparently still dedicated to appearing at least once more in the ring.

