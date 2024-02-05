Apex events are the UFC penny stock proving ground – (mma)²

From UFC cartoonist to MMA writer

Roughly ten months ago BloodyElbow went independent and I went from UFC cartoonist to UFC writer. My first column was about the aftermath of Charles Oliveira’s TKO win over Beneil Dariush in Vancouver, Canada. Upon vanqishing his opponent Oliveira climbed the cage and basked in the warm embrace of the crowd, shedding tears as they cheered. These moments are profound as they unfold but they also show us whose popularity resonates with fans beyond their hometown borders in a way that social media metrics cannot. The flip side of this scenario is how fighting in the Apex denies both the fans and the fighters this experience.

People really like Chuckie Olives; h/t CME for that nickname

Another weekend, another UFC at the Apex

This weekend we were treated to another UFC Apex event in which a number of penny stock fighters had a chance to rise above the chum, to generate a buzz. Before we dig into the event, know that I am not denigrating the fighters when I call them penny stocks, I’m quoting the boss himself. The UFC throws dozens, if not hundreds of relatively unknown fighters into Apex events in the hopes that one will catch fire, generating exponential returns on investment.

Themba Gorimbo stops Pete Rodriguez

The Apex problem is twofold: first, the UFC doesn’t seem interested in cultivating stars anymore. If it happens, then that’s great but they’re making money hand over fist with cheap warehouse fight nights. So where is the incentive to invest the time and effort towards building up a fighter? The second problem is whether this tactic can even work anymore? Are the people who religiously follow low wattage Apex events (myself included) also the casual fans who latch on to superstars like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Conor McGregor? No, they’re not.

The Apex as UFC energy vampire

It’s a strange situation, and I think the real culprit is the Apex itself. The venue sucks the energy out of the drama, emotion, and showmanship that elevates the fight game. We watched Themba Gorimbo flatline Pete Rodriguez and there was no visceral crowd reaction. If you’ve ever been to a live UFC event in a large venue, the pop when a moment like this happens is similar to a concert when a band plays the opening notes of their hit song: a catharsis between the performer and the audience that never quite happens in the Apex. It pains me to see fighters shout and posture for a production crew that nearly outnumbers attendees.

Randy Brown with one of the best KO’s we will see this year vs Muslim Salikhov

One fighter who has been brave enough to call out the Apex is Renato Moicano. On Saturday he and Drew Dober put on an excellent fight full of momentum swings, intense striking and grappling sequences, whose results were up for grabs til the final moments. I hope his comments weren’t a factor in not being given a Fight of the Night bonus. Nevertheless, it’s important that fighters exercise the free speech that Dana White has so recently embraced to point out that “Nobody likes the Apex.”

Renato Moicano takes Drew Dober for a ride

Finally, a fighter who I’ve been keen to see ascend the ranks of the flyweight division met her toughest test yet as Natalia Silva styled on Viviana Araujo over the course of three rounds. She’s been booked on three Apex cards, one live crowd Fight Night and on PPV. This inconsistent booking really violates my penny stock theory. Silva has a striking style to generate interest in a title run. Her enthusiasm on the mic is fun, and it just seems like some level of career cultivation would benefit all parties invovled. I agree with my colleague Jack Wannan that a matchup between Silva and the resurgent Maycee Barber would be an excellent next step. Just don’t put it in the Apex.

Natalia Silva lands a jumping spinning back kick on Viviana Araujo

Don’t forget our questions about Jon Jones’ UFC earnings vs his bros in the NFL

In other news, I did some digging through court documents that disclosed fighter pay to investigate an old claim: that Jon Jones made more money than his two brothers in the NFL combined. The results were interesting and I’d encourage you to take a look over on the substack. Til next time, take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you later. Chris

Share this story

About the author