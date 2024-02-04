UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer: Fight card, start time, live streams

Joe Pyfer vs. Jack Hermansson headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night card | IMAGO/Rich Storry / USA TODAY Network | RichStorry / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The world’s premiere MMA league is back again this Saturday (February 10th) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer. Just like last weekend, this Saturday’s marquee matchup will involve top UFC middleweights going at it when the #10 ranked 185-pounder, Jack Hermansson, tangles with the surging, yet currently unranked, Joe Pyfer. The co-main here is getting a featherweight fireworks show when action fighters Dan Ige and Andre Fili get it in. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Sitting with an overall record of 23-8, longtime UFC veteran Jack Hermansson has been with the promotion for quite some time. Since September of 2016 to be exact, and over the course of his career ‘The Joker’ has faced off with some of the absolute best fighters on the planet at 185-pounds. There’s not a lot he hasn’t seen, but that also means that Hermansson has a lot of miles on the odometer. Jack hasn’t won back-to-back fights since 2019, and here he’ll be looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in his career.

Joe Pyfer has an amazing story full of trials and tribulations, and what he has been able to produce inside of the Octagon has been nothing short of electrifying. In 2020, an arm injury suffered in a DWCS contest with Dustin Stoltzfus seemed like it was going to cost Joe his dream, but two knockouts later and Pyfer was making his official UFC debut. He slept Alen Amedovski, and then went on to knockout a far more seasoned Gerald Meerschaert, followed by becoming the first man to submit Abdul Razak Alhassan. A win over someone as tenured as Hermansson will catapult Pyfer into the top-10.

For last week’s UFC fight card, I stated that the people’s main event was actually the co-main event between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober, and it was. That’s not quite the case this week, but almost as Saturday will get a featherweight fire fight between the UFC’s #13 ranked 145-pounder, Dan Ige, and the ever scrappy, Andre Fili. As for the rest of the card, there’s a bunch of middleweight matchups, including the rebooked clash of styles that is Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan. Also, down at lightweight there’s a Michael Johnson sighting.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer takes place on February 10th, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer will be UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria on February 17th. That card is taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and will enjoy a featherweight title fight in the main event between the champ, Alexander Volkanovski, and his undefeated challenger, Ilia Topuria. The co-main event is slated for a middleweight collision between former champ, Robert Whittaker, and the wild card Paulo Costa.

