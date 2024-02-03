Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov MMA News UFC News
0

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the UFC Vegas 85 main event: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

By: Stephie Haynes | 1 hour
Roman Dolidze and Jack Hermansson | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tonight, Roman Dolidze will look to bounce back from his March, 2023 loss to Marvin Vettori where he was bested by the Italian via unanimous decision. His opponent, Nassourdine Imavov is also looking to bounce back from a pair of unfortunate fights—the first being a late notice bout up at light heavyweight against Sean Strickland where he was defeated via unanimous decision. Then he’d face Strickland’s training partner, Chris Curtis next, but due to an accidental clash of heads, the fight was ruled a No Contest.

So here we are, with a ranked fight in the main event and it’s at the Apex, if you can believe it. Sure, both men are coming off losses, but are you going to labor under the pretense that this isn’t a regular thing? The old adage “beggars can’t be choosers” comes to mind when the topic of Fight Night cards comes up, but I digress. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures of both men and while you’re in the neighborhood, you should check out the Vivisection podcast. You’ll definitely want to listen to our resident analysts Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch give their opinions on tonight’s fights.

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov preview

Preview

Roman Dolidze

  • Age: 35
  • Record: 12-2 (7 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Last opponent: Marvin Vettori
  • Longest UFC streak: 4 fights
  • Height: 6’3
  • Accolades: 3 POTN bonuses
  • Rank: Number 8

Nassourdine Imavov

  • Age: 28
  • Record: 12-4
  • Last opponent: Chris Curtis
  • Longest UFC streak: 3 fights
  • Height: 6’3
  • Accolades: Former TFL welterweight champion
  • Rank: Number 11
Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight preview

Fighter A vs. Fight B live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov takes place on February 3rd at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Eddie Mercado | February 3, 2024
0
Austin Trout beats Luis Palomino to take BKFC title
Eddie Mercado | February 3, 2024
0
Leaked texts: Dana White trashes 'scumbag' UFC champ, asks to 'bury' heavyweight
Anton Tabuena | February 2, 2024
0
Read more stories