UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov live stream results and play-by-play

Tonight, Roman Dolidze will look to bounce back from his March, 2023 loss to Marvin Vettori where he was bested by the Italian via unanimous decision. His opponent, Nassourdine Imavov is also looking to bounce back from a pair of unfortunate fights—the first being a late notice bout up at light heavyweight against Sean Strickland where he was defeated via unanimous decision. Then he’d face Strickland’s training partner, Chris Curtis next, but due to an accidental clash of heads, the fight was ruled a No Contest.

So here we are, with a ranked fight in the main event and it’s at the Apex, if you can believe it. Sure, both men are coming off losses, but are you going to labor under the pretense that this isn’t a regular thing? The old adage “beggars can’t be choosers” comes to mind when the topic of Fight Night cards comes up, but I digress. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures of both men and while you’re in the neighborhood, you should check out the Vivisection podcast. You’ll definitely want to listen to our resident analysts Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch give their opinions on tonight’s fights.

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov preview

Preview

Roman Dolidze

Age: 35

Record: 12-2 (7 KOs, 3 Subs)

Last opponent: Marvin Vettori

Longest UFC streak: 4 fights

Height: 6’3

Accolades: 3 POTN bonuses

Rank: Number 8

Nassourdine Imavov

Age: 28

Record: 12-4

Last opponent: Chris Curtis

Longest UFC streak: 3 fights

Height: 6’3

Accolades: Former TFL welterweight champion

Rank: Number 11

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov takes place on February 3rd at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

