UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines tonight's live UFC fight card | IMAGO/PerxHaljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (February 3rd) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov, which is going down at the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas. The marquee matchup tonight involves a battle of ranked 185-pounders when the UFC’s #8, Roman Dolidze, meets the #11, Nassourdine Imavov. Before that, the co-main event tonight will enjoy a dynamite matchup of ranked lightweights, with the heavy handed Drew Dober, goes at it with the submission savvy Renato Moicano. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov might just boil down to a classic case of ‘who has the best cardio?’ I say that because I have a feeling that both fighters are going to gas here, and feel like the winner will be the one who does the better job of managing the inevitable fatigue. Of course this could end early, but I give this matchup a much better chance of ending with some sort of exhaustion TKO in the later rounds, on either side.

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober is a whole vibe! This is the people’s main event, and it’s hard for me to see this one making it past the opening act. The UFC’s #13 ranked lightweight in Moicano is notorious for strangling fools in the first, and the #15 ranked Dober has his fair share of first-round knockouts on his resume. This is going to be a tremendous amount of fun, for however long it lasts.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov takes place on February 3rd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Roman Dolidze when he defeated Jack Hermannson at a UFC Fight Night event. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Full fight card results

Main card

Prelims

Nassourdine Imavov when he fought Sean Strickland in his first UFC Fight Night main event. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov takes place on January 20th, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author