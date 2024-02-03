Tyson Fury cut! Oleksandr Usyk fight on February cancelled – UPDATED

Tyson Fury during the Francis Ngannou fight press tour. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Tyson Fury vs Oleksander Usyk not happening on Feb 17

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix is reporting that Tyson Fury is cut and out of his February 17 heavyweight unification bout with Oleksander Usyk. The fight was booked to occur at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and air on pay-per-view worldwide for $69.99 on DAZN.com and PPV.com.

Tyson Fury has suffered a cut in training and is out of the undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, told @SInow. February 2, 2024

Bout has been pushed back once before

The fight had originally been booked for December 23, 2023 but was pushed back to February after Tyson Fury had a much tougher time winning a split decision over MMA lineal heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou who was making his pro boxing debut.

Photo + statement from Tyson Fury

A photo of Fury’s injury as well as a statement has been released from Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotion detailing the incident.

Full statement from Frank Warren's Queensberry on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being postponed… pic.twitter.com/jCJ9MPxAQs — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2024

Fan reaction + the Ngannou solution

Fans are already worried that this contest may be pushed back yet again.

What’s the chances that by the time Fury heals up he’ll decide it’s the AJ-Ngannou winner he wants and the Usyk fight gets delayed AGAIN? https://t.co/olLwt4vowf — Mikey (@IronMikey85) February 2, 2024

Never one to miss an opportunity, Francis Ngannou immediately had a solution.

Francis Ngannou has an idea… 😏 pic.twitter.com/lEEM60EH6Z — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 2, 2024

