Boxing Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury cut! Oleksandr Usyk fight on February cancelled – UPDATED

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the world's undisputed heavyweight title will not happen this month.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 hour
Tyson Fury cut! Oleksandr Usyk fight on February cancelled – UPDATED
Tyson Fury during the Francis Ngannou fight press tour. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Tyson Fury vs Oleksander Usyk not happening on Feb 17

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix is reporting that Tyson Fury is cut and out of his February 17 heavyweight unification bout with Oleksander Usyk.  The fight was booked to occur at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and air on pay-per-view worldwide for $69.99 on DAZN.com and PPV.com.

Bout has been pushed back once before

The fight had originally been booked for December 23, 2023 but was pushed back to February after Tyson Fury had a much tougher time winning a split decision over MMA lineal heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou who was making his pro boxing debut.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk moved to new date; Joshua and Wilder both booked as replacements in Saudi Arabia

Photo + statement from Tyson Fury

A photo of Fury’s injury as well as a statement has been released from Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotion detailing the incident.

Fan reaction + the Ngannou solution

Fans are already worried that this contest may be pushed back yet again.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Francis Ngannou immediately had a solution.

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

