China vs. Japan! Road to UFC Season 2 finals: Live stream, results, video highlights, how to watch

Immediately after Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov event, the Road to UFC tournament finals will be hosted to conclude their second season. Much like its inaugural offering, the winners of these 8-man Asian tournaments will officially join the UFC roster and be awarded contracts.

Join us immediately after the UFC card concludes for the Road to UFC Season 2 finals, which is expected to stream live at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Road to UFC Season 2 finals preview

Road to UFC has been hosting four 8-man tournaments from flyweight up to lightweight, but unfortunately, only three of the four will be concluded on this event. Due to an injury to Xiao Long, his bantamweight finals match against Chang Ho Lee has been postponed to a later date to be determined.

China vs. Japan finals match ups have intriguing prospects

China has been well represented on this entire season, with five fighters from the country making it to the finals of these tournaments. This includes an all-China featherweight final between Li Kaiwen (12-5) and Yi Zha (24-4), who is in his second straight Road to UFC finals.

While the UFC has been building up a stable of Chinese fighters to penetrate that lucrative market further, to me the two most intriguing prospects from this entire season have been these young and decorated wrestlers from Japan. It guess it’s only fitting that the up and comers from those two countries ended up meeting in the finals.

Much like Road to UFC Season 1 bantamweight winner Rinya Nakamura (8-0), another pair of undefeated and accomplished Japanese wrestlers have shined throughout these tournaments for Season 2.

21-year-old Rei Tsuruya, is a second generation MMA fighter, with his father Hiroshi being an OG Shooto vet with a win over UFC vet Andy Wang. He grew up around MMA, and has been an accomplished wrestler before transitioning to MMA after the pandemic. Tsuruya became the flyweight king of Pancrase in 2022, before dominating two opponents in Road to UFC to improve to 8-0 with 7 stoppages.

Tsuruya faces Jiniushiyue, the “Little King Kong” from China, who is 13-2 and in a pretty nice streak of his own. Although he is only 23-years-old, he will come in with more experience, having been competing as a professional since 2017.

The other Japanese standout is 25-year-old Shin Haraguchi, who is the 2020 All Japan Wrestling champ and National team wrestler that’s now 7-0 in MMA after his two earlier tournament wins. He has a pretty tough match up in the finals though, going against Rong Zhu (24-5), who will have significantly more experience, including three prior UFC bouts as he looks to win this tournament and secure his ticket back.

Haraguchi has shown a nice smothering wrestling game in his young MMA career, but at just 5’6 seems to be undersized for lightweight. His opponent, the 5’9 Zhu, cuts a lot of weight and has even (badly) missed the lightweight limit twice in the UFC before.

Road to UFC Season 2 tournament brackets

You can find the full tournament brackets below.

Full Road to UFC Season 2 Finals results and video

Below will have the full fight card, live results, along with highlights from the match ups.

Flyweight Finals: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs. Jiniushiyue (China)

Featherweight Finals: Li Kaiwen (China) vs. Yi Zha (China)

Lightweight Finals: Rong Zhu (China) vs. Shin Haraguchi (Japan)

How to watch Road to UFC Season 2 finals

The events will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. For Asian countries, it will be broadcasted on the typical networks and outlets that UFC events are aired. For the rest of the world, it will be available to be streamed live at UFC Fight Pass.

