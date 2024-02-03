Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: results, highlights, live play-by-play

Imago/Icon Sportswire/Rich Graessle | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez are old friends and sparring partners, but they won’t let that get in the way of a great little matchup tonight. There’s no world titles on the line, but there’s still a lot at stake: the winner will have quite a good shot to be considered the third-best light-heavyweight in the world, after Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, and be in a good position for a fight with one of them, should they first fight each other or not. In theory this is an eliminator for the WBA belt, which Bivol holds. Eliminators don’t always mean as much as they should, but still – it’s an important fight in terms of position in the divbision.

They both really need it to happen now, too. Buatsi looked classy on his way to a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and turned pro to some hype- but his pro career has seen him going in circles, somewhat, for the last few years, with a few disappointing performances along the way. He really could do with a big win to kickstart some momentum. That isn’t a problem Azeez has, having broken through with a series of impressive performances in the last three years- but at 34, he’s a late starter and may not have much time to rebuild and give it another run if he falls here.

It should match well stylistically too. Buatsi is a classy, accurate punch-picker who throws some lovely combinations in close. Azeez is a steady pressure fighter who increases the tempo as the fight goes on, and who likes to bring on some old-school tricks (look out for the cross-armed guard he likes to bring out on occasion). Neither could claim to have a flawless defence, so they’ll be relying on their attack to get them through. It should be fun.

The rest of the card is mostly a showcase of Boxxer’s top prospects. Super-lightweight Adam Azim has the most interesting fight, defending his European title against also-undefeated Enoch Poulsen. Caroline Dubois (sister of Daniel) fights Miranda Reyes– that’ll be marketed as a world title fight but it’s the IBO belt so it’s not really.

Ben Whittaker, a light-heavyweight who scored Silver at the Tokyo Olympics and has, since he turned pro, made an art-form out of pissing people off. His opponent, Khalid Graidia, is a journeyman with a losing record, so in no way a step up for him -expect more rage-baiting showboating. Still, all three fights should be entertaining, and give you a look at three fighters with bright futures in the sport.

The card will air on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the US. It starts at 7pm UK time (2PM Eastern), with main event ringwalks expected around 10pm UK time (5pm Eastern) – though stay tuned for updates on that. There’ll be a one-fight prelim show available on Sky’s youtube channel and apps.

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: Main event play-by-play

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: Full card results and highlights

