Subscribe
Boxing
0

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Get all the details on how to watch Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson, which goes down today (Sat., Feb 3) live from Las Vegas.

By: Kristen King | 1 hour
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card | Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Preview of today’s card

Conor Benn continues his United States tour, visiting Las Vegas for his next fight against Peter Dobson today! After rattling off wins against names such as Adrian Granados, Chris Algieri and Chris van Heerden in his recent appearances, Benn was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr.. However, when the ‘Destroyer’ failed two drug tests for clomifene, a fertility drug used to elevate testosterone levels, the Eubank Jr. fight was canceled. For the next year or so, Benn was suspended. Eventually, that was lifted after the National Anti-Doping Panel found he did not intentionally ingest the clomifene. 

That said, the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) and British Boxing Board of Control (BBB of C) appealed the decision from the NADP, so Benn cannot get a license to fight in the UK. Though he has fought at home for most of his career, Benn is excited to perform overseas, especially in Las Vegas.

“Headlining in Vegas is a dream come true, not just for me, but for any fighter who grew up watching the sport of boxing,” said Benn via release. “Vegas has been the stage for many legends before me, and I can’t wait to step into that arena on February 3rd against the undefeated Welterweight Peter Dobson, who stepped up to accept the challenge when many wouldn’t.

“I was disappointed when my previous fight fell through, but in this sport, when one door shuts, another one opens,” continued Benn. “This setback has brought me back to where I need to be, and I’m here to put the entire 147 division on notice.”

After his suspension was lifted, Benn returned to the ring, where he defeated Rodolfo Orozco via decision this past September. 

Dobson was supposed to fight for Matchroom this past November, but his opponent Pat McCormack suffered an injury and withdrew. Since then, ‘Pistol Pete’ has waited for another opportunity, which eventually came against Benn. 

“I want to thank Matchroom for keeping their word and circling back to me after a few fights fell through previously,” said Dobson. “Eddie Hearn is a standup guy. Let’s hope Conor Benn stays healthy and comes ready, but the fact is, I’ve said yes to everyone Matchroom has given me. Agyarko, McCormack, and now Benn.

“Conor is coming to the US and going to get his ass whooped,” continued Dobson. “He’s not his daddy. He never seen anyone like me. ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson is about to ruin another Matchroom hype job. This time in the ring.”

Watch the first Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson face-off here.

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Conor Benn and Steve Jamoye during the WBA Continental Welterweight Championship contest at the O2 Arena.
Conor Benn and Steve Jamoye during the WBA Continental Welterweight Championship contest at the O2 Arena. | Martyn Haworth / Focus Images, IMAGO

Start time and date

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson goes down today (Sat., Feb. 3) live from The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Benn vs. Dobson are expected around 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets for today’s card

Purchase tickets for Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson here

Live streams for today’s card

The undercard of Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson streams on the official YouTube channel of Matchroom Boxing.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | February 3, 2024
0
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: results, highlights, live play-by-play
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: results, highlights, live play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | February 3, 2024
0
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live stream results and play-by-play
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live stream results and play-by-play
Stephie Haynes | February 3, 2024
0
Read more stories