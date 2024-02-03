Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card | Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Preview of today’s card

Conor Benn continues his United States tour, visiting Las Vegas for his next fight against Peter Dobson today! After rattling off wins against names such as Adrian Granados, Chris Algieri and Chris van Heerden in his recent appearances, Benn was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr.. However, when the ‘Destroyer’ failed two drug tests for clomifene, a fertility drug used to elevate testosterone levels, the Eubank Jr. fight was canceled. For the next year or so, Benn was suspended. Eventually, that was lifted after the National Anti-Doping Panel found he did not intentionally ingest the clomifene.

That said, the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) and British Boxing Board of Control (BBB of C) appealed the decision from the NADP, so Benn cannot get a license to fight in the UK. Though he has fought at home for most of his career, Benn is excited to perform overseas, especially in Las Vegas.

“Headlining in Vegas is a dream come true, not just for me, but for any fighter who grew up watching the sport of boxing,” said Benn via release. “Vegas has been the stage for many legends before me, and I can’t wait to step into that arena on February 3rd against the undefeated Welterweight Peter Dobson, who stepped up to accept the challenge when many wouldn’t.

“I was disappointed when my previous fight fell through, but in this sport, when one door shuts, another one opens,” continued Benn. “This setback has brought me back to where I need to be, and I’m here to put the entire 147 division on notice.”

After his suspension was lifted, Benn returned to the ring, where he defeated Rodolfo Orozco via decision this past September.

Dobson was supposed to fight for Matchroom this past November, but his opponent Pat McCormack suffered an injury and withdrew. Since then, ‘Pistol Pete’ has waited for another opportunity, which eventually came against Benn.

“I want to thank Matchroom for keeping their word and circling back to me after a few fights fell through previously,” said Dobson. “Eddie Hearn is a standup guy. Let’s hope Conor Benn stays healthy and comes ready, but the fact is, I’ve said yes to everyone Matchroom has given me. Agyarko, McCormack, and now Benn.

“Conor is coming to the US and going to get his ass whooped,” continued Dobson. “He’s not his daddy. He never seen anyone like me. ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson is about to ruin another Matchroom hype job. This time in the ring.”

Watch the first Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson face-off here.

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Conor Benn and Steve Jamoye during the WBA Continental Welterweight Championship contest at the O2 Arena. | Martyn Haworth / Focus Images, IMAGO

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson goes down today (Sat., Feb. 3) live from The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Benn vs. Dobson are expected around 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets for today’s card

Purchase tickets for Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson here.

Live streams for today’s card

The undercard of Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson streams on the official YouTube channel of Matchroom Boxing.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

