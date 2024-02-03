Subscribe
Boxing
0

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of a junior middleweight bout between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson.

By: Stephie Haynes | 12 mins
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Live stream results and play-by-play
Conor Benn retains the WBA Continental Welterweight Title | Stephen Gaunt / Focus Images, IMAGO

Today, Conor Benn, son of two-division champion Nigel Benn, will put his unbeaten record to the test against another unbeaten talent, Peter Dobson. Benn has been taking his fists on the road lately, the by-product of having two failed drug tests. And while the National Anti-Doping Panel found he did not intentionally ingest the clomifene found in the aforementioned drug tests, the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) and British Boxing Board of Control (BBB of C) appealed the decision from the NADP, ensuring Benn cannot get licensed to fight in the UK.

After his fight with Chris Eubank, Jr. was called off, Benn was suspended until this past July. In September, after being inactive for 525 days, Conor fought Rodolfo Orozco, whom he dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory. That brings us to his current foe, Peter Dobson, who is the heavy underdog here. Dobson gave a recent interview where he registered a fair amount of surprise at how wide the margins were, in some cases, 7 to 1. That seems like a pretty massive gulf. Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up.

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight card | Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Preview

Conor Benn

  • Age: 27
  • Record: 22-0 (14 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Rodolfo Orozco
  • Pro debut: 2016
  • Stance: orthodox
  • Height: 5’8

Peter Dobson

  • Age: 33
  • Record: 16-0 (9 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Rodrigo Damian Coria
  • Pro debut: 2014
  • Stance: orthodox
  • Height: 5’10
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson weigh-in drama

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson Quick Results

Main card

Undercard

Start date and time

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson goes down on Sat., Feb. 3, live from The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Benn vs. Dobson are expected around 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Live streams

The undercard of Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson streams on the official YouTube channel of Matchroom Boxing. The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Tyson Fury cut! Oleksandr Usyk fight on February cancelled – UPDATED
Tyson Fury cut! Oleksandr Usyk fight cancelled - UPDATED
Tim Bissell | February 3, 2024
0
BKFC 57: Austin Trout beats Luis Palomino to take title – Full results, highlights
Austin Trout beats Luis Palomino to take BKFC title
Eddie Mercado | February 3, 2024
0
Ashton Sylve cruises past Estivan Falcao: Full results, highlights
Ashton Sylve cruises past Estivan Falcao: Full results, highlights
Tim Bissell | February 3, 2024
0
Read more stories