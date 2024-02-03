Subscribe
Ashton Sylve cruises past Estivan Falcao: Full results, highlights

Ashton Sylve fights tonight! It's time to see if the Most Valuable Prospect can continue his winning ways, this time opposite Estivan Falcao.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 hour
Ashton Sylve when he fought William Silva. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao is tonight!

Ashton Sylve continues to build out his fledgling, yet quite exciting, boxing record with a fight against journeyman Estivan Falcao tonight. The Jake Paul supported talent is now 10-0 in his career. Last time out he stopped William Silva, with body shots, to earn a fourth round TKO victory on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard.

Falcao has a 13-2 pro record. The Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision win over James Bernadin in August.

Live results and highlights

Main card

  • Ashton Sylve (11-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Estivan Falcao (13-3) 🇧🇷 via unanimous decision; lightweight

Undercard

Start time and date

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

The undercard of Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V streams on the official YouTube channel of DAZN Boxing.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

