Ashton Sylve cruises past Estivan Falcao: Full results, highlights

Ashton Sylve when he fought William Silva. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao is tonight!

Ashton Sylve continues to build out his fledgling, yet quite exciting, boxing record with a fight against journeyman Estivan Falcao tonight. The Jake Paul supported talent is now 10-0 in his career. Last time out he stopped William Silva, with body shots, to earn a fourth round TKO victory on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard.

Falcao has a 13-2 pro record. The Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision win over James Bernadin in August.

– Ashton Sylve (11-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Estivan Falcao (13-3) 🇧🇷 via unanimous decision; lightweight

H2O Silve still looking for the KO, even in the final round 💥@Ashtonsylveh2o pic.twitter.com/VldY6Zu3Av — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2024

Estivan Falcao proving his toughness 😤 pic.twitter.com/dnXB0CREVp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2024

– Julian Smith (8-2) 🇺🇸 def. Orestes Velazquez (8-1) 🇨🇺 via TKO; super lightweight

The final knockdown is what sealed the deal for Julian Smith to get the W 💥



The main event featuring H20 Silve is UP NEXT at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🥊 pic.twitter.com/X8JP5K9SE4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2024

– Jasmine Artiga (12-0-1) 🇺🇸 def. Nancy Franco (18-19-2) 🇲🇽 via TKO; super flyweight

A series of blistering shots nets Jasmine Artiga an impressive first-round stoppage 😤



Watch the Most Valuable Prospects prelims at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2fUXui1Blg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 2, 2024

A KO win for Dainier Pero to end the prelims 👊



The Most Valuable Prospects main card begins at 8PM ET, LIVE at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🥊 pic.twitter.com/9jfV3KhWkY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2024

Osmar Rodriguez says NO MAS and Alex Gueche gets the W 🥊



Watch the Most Valuable Prospects card, LIVE at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv. pic.twitter.com/MwceHvN8Sx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 2, 2024

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.

