UFC Vegas 85 goes ahead as planned despite weight miss

Another weigh in for a UFC card is another chance for drama on the scales. Cutting those last few pounds down to competition weight over the course of fight week always seems to be one of the most difficult parts of any camp and regularly results in last minute fight cancellations.

For this week’s UFC event, fortunately, everything is still set to go ahead as planned. Well, everything except for a women’s flyweight fight between Luana Carolina and Julija Stoliarenko. That fight will now be contested at a catchweight.

UFC Vegas 85: Luana Carolina blows cut

For the second time in her UFC career, former bantamweight and current flyweight fighter Luana Carolina has failed to make the 126 lb weight limit. The Brazilian is still set to take on former Invicta bantamweight champion Julija Stoliarenko this Saturday at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV, however that fight will now have to go ahead at a catchweight after ‘Dread’ came in heavy.

#UFCVegas85 weigh-in results: Luana Carolina 129



3 pounds over pic.twitter.com/QsuXHBU6Xe — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 2, 2024

Carolina’s last blown weight cut came back in May of 2021 when she faced Poliana Botelho at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka. The Capital da Luta talent weighted in at 128.5 lbs for that bout, defeating Botelho by split decision.

Julija Stoliarenko demands Carolina lose an extra pound

Fortunately for Carolina she did get a chance for a second weigh in attempt. But that also meant a conditional demand from Stoliarenko in order to keep their fight on UFC Vegas 85. Stoliarenko demanded that Carolina hit at least 128 lbs on her second weigh in attempt or the fight would be off.

Luana Carolina weighed in at 128 pounds on her second attempt for #UFCVegas85.



Julia Stoliarenko has agreed to take the fight despite a 2-pound miss.pic.twitter.com/Y07J9ErS8Z — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 2, 2024

As a result of the weight miss, MMA Fighting reports that Carolina will forfeit 20% of her show money to her opponent.

UFC Vegas 85 is set to go with 13 bouts. The main card is expected to be headlined by a top-ranked middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. A lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober will serve as the evening’s co-main event.

