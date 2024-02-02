Subscribe
Boxing Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury injured! February fight with Oleksandr Usyk cancelled

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the world's undisputed heavyweight title will not happen this month.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 hours
Tyson Fury injured! February fight with Oleksandr Usyk cancelled
Tyson Fury during the Francis Ngannou fight press tour. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Tyson Fury vs Oleksander Usyk not happening on Feb 17

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix is reporting that Tyson Fury is cut and out of his February 17 heavyweight unification bout with Oleksander Usyk.  The fight was booked to occur at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and air on pay-per-view worldwide for $69.99 on DAZN.com and PPV.com.

Bout has been pushed back once before

The fight had originally been booked for December 23, 2023 but was pushed back to February after Tyson Fury had a much tougher time winning a split decision over MMA lineal heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou who was making his pro boxing debut.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk moved to new date; Joshua and Wilder both booked as replacements in Saudi Arabia

This is a developing story

Bloody Elbow will update this post as soon as more information becomes available…

