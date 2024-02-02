Subscribe
Leaked texts: Dana White trashes ‘scumbag’ UFC champ, asks to ‘bury’ heavyweight
Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta had harsh words for UFC stars Mark Hunt and Jon Jones.
MMA News MMA Business UFC Antitrust Lawsuit UFC News
Leaked texts: Dana White trashes 'scumbag' UFC champ, asks to 'bury' heavyweight
Anton Tabuena goes over Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta's text messages about UFC negotiations with Jon Jones and Mark Hunt.
Anton Tabuena | February 2, 2024
0

Documents from the antitrust lawsuit against Zuffa have previously shown Dana White and UFC owners celebrating “cut throat” and “nasty” moves they made against fighters. Bloody Elbow has since uncovered more text exchanges between these executives, showing White trashing and cursing out key UFC stars during negotiations.

Dana White tells Lorenzo Fertitta to ‘bury’ Mark Hunt

Among the documents that John S. Nash and Bloody Elbow have obtained from the antitrust lawsuit, were text messages and depositions involving UFC President and now CEO Dana White. Texts from August 2014 show former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta telling White that they haven’t resolved their contract dispute.

In response, White writes “Okay. Yeah. He’s a f—head,” and asks Fertitta to “bury that f—er.”

During his deposition, White tries to explain that line just “means sue him.”

Hunt, the former heavyweight title challenger, would eventually be involved in various lawsuits with the UFC. It’s worth pointing out that the fighter was the one who initiated those proceedings, and it would only happen years after this exchange.

The dates of the texts align from the time Hunt’s past contract dispute, where he notably tweeted about suddenly being “unemployed,” before eventually retracting his statement.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Adelaide-Hunt vs Willis, Dec 1, 2018; Adelaide, Australia; Mark Hunt (red gloves) before his fight against Justin Willis (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Elsby-USA TODAY Sports, 01.12.2018 15:09:37, 11772662, UFC Fight Night, Mark Hunt, Justin Willis, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 11772662
KO artist and fan favorite Mark Hunt has clashed with the UFC brass over the years. | James Elsby / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO
Emails and texts reveal UFC negotiation tactics, Dana White celebrating ‘cut throat’ and ‘nasty’ moves

Dana White says UFC doesn’t need ‘scumbag’ Jon Jones

Previous leaked texts showed how Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta played their Good Cop – Bad Cop routine in UFC negotiations, and it seems no different when it came to their biggest stars like Jon Jones.

On April 27, 2014, negotiations between Jones and UFC became public with Dana White announcing a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson before the fight had even been finalized. Jones wanted to fight Daniel Cormier instead, and the announcement could be seen as one of the UFC’s ways to pressure their fighters into accepting the fight.

Text messages from May 29, 2014, showed White and Fertitta talking about Jones, as the fight still hasn’t been signed.

“What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a scumbag?” White asked Fertitta.

“Still a douche, but we’re inching closer,” Fertitta texts back. “Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum.”

“Awesome. F— that punk, Lorenzo,” White responds. “He needs to know we don’t need him or he will f— us over more than he already does.”

MMA: UFC 196-Weigh Ins Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) and fighter Jon Jones during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 9372712
Jon Jones and Dana White have repeatedly clashed publicly over UFC negotiations. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Did Dana White lie under oath trying to explain texts about Jon Jones?

The UFC head was asked about these text messages during his deposition for the antitrust lawsuit. Despite timelines and context looking to be about negotiations that even spilled out publicly at the time, Dana White claimed under oath that it wasn’t about being a “scumbag in negotiations.” It was supposedly just about Jon Jones’ personal life.

Here’s how the deposition went:

Question: Okay. So you wanted Mr. Fertitta to let Mr. Jones know that the UFC didn’t need him?

Dana White: …

Read the rest of the post over at our Substack page

In the full post, we go over Dana White’s curious response on the deposition, along with Jon Jones’ UFC payouts, contract status, and response to the UFC CEO’s controversial texts.

Bloody Elbow is now an independent, reader-supported website, with a hard-earned reputation as the source of record for MMA business and legal coverage. While many powerful people would love nothing more than to have us go away, you can help us continue to fund this kind of uncompromising reporting by subscribing to the Bloody Elbow newsletter.

