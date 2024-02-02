Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez fight poster | Credit: BOXXER

Preview

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez go from friends to foes when they square off this Saturday. After their first fight was postponed due to an Azeez injury, Buatsi returned to the ring and fought Pawel Stepian this past May. He defeated Stepian via decision, but ‘Just Business’ thought his performance was ‘average’. Hoping to avoid another average performance, Buatsi requested a ‘big fight’ for his next appearance, which led to Azeez again in this WBA title eliminator.

On the line is an opportunity to fight WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol, a name Buatsi has wanted for years.

“A win in this will put me in a very strong position,” said Buatsi in an interview with Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene. “Depending on the timing of it, the winner on Saturday could get Bivol next or the winner of Bivol-Beterbiev. I will only have to decide whether I want to fight for one belt or all.”

Though he had to wait a few months, Azeez is ready for his fight against Buatsi.

“Josh is the perfect dance partner,” said Azeez in an interview with Boxing Scene. “From our spars, they’re never boring so I can’t imagine what this is going to be like. 10 ounce gloves. He can whack. I’ve got a bit of dig on me too.”

Also featured is Adam Azim, who defends his EBU European Super Lightweight title for the first time against Enock Poulsen.

Watch Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez face-off here!

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Joshua Buatsi of England battles Marco Antonio Periban of Mexico for the WBA International Light Heavyweight Championship on June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez goes down on Sat., Feb. 3, live from the OVO Wembley Arena in Wembley, England. The undercard starts at 6 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Buatsi vs. Azeez are expected around 10:15 locally, or 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez here.

Live streams

You can watch the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez on the official YouTube channel of Sky Sports Boxing.

For US viewers, Buatsi vs. Azeez airs exclusively on Peacock, the streaming service you can sign up for at $5.99 a month. For UK and Ireland viewers, the fight airs on Sky Sports.

