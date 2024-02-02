BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout headlines tonight's BKFC 57 live bare knuckle boxing fight card | BKFC

Join us tonight (February 2nd) as we cover BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout, which is happening live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The BKFC 57 main event will involve a 165-pound title bout when the current lightweight/welterweight champ, Luis Palomino, knuckles up with former WBA boxing champion turned bare knuckle fighter, Austin Trout. The start time for this fight card is set for 8:00 pm ET.

Luis Palomino once held the BKFC welterweight title, and never actually lost it, but was allegedly stripped due to inactivity. Palomino may not have been active in that division, but has been busy defending his 155-pound belt. It looks as though Luis has been reinstated as the BKFC 165-pound champion, and that belt will sway in the balance tonight. It’s been great to see Palomino have a career resurgence following his MMA championship days in the now defunct WSOF.

Palomino is 43-years-old, but Austin Trout is no spring chicken either, turning 39 this September. The former boxer held the World Boxing Association light middleweight title from 2011 to 2013. He owns a respectable boxing record of 37-5-1, including two fights he won last year. Beforte those two boxing contests, Trout made good on his BKFC debut with a fourth-round stoppage of UFC veteran Diego Sanchez at Knuckle Mania 3.

BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout takes place on February 2nd, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The PPV main event starts live on several platforms at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET.

BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout Full fight card

Main card

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Florida and want to witness BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout Free live stream

The BKFC 57: Palomino vs. Trout prelims can be live streamed on the promotion’s YouTube channel, as well as below, plus through the BKFC app or Fubo Sports. The event PPV price has been set at $9.99 USD, and can also be streamed on the BKFC’s YouTube channel, their own app, or on Fubo Sports.

