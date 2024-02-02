Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Jump to
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao is tonight!
Ashton Sylve continues to build out his fledgling, yet quite exciting, boxing record with a fight against journeyman Estivan Falcao tonight. The Jake Paul supported talent is now 10-0 in his career. Last time out he stopped William Silva, with body shots, to earn a fourth round TKO victory on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard.
Falcao has a 13-2 pro record. The Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision win over James Bernadin in August.
Live results and highlights
Main card
- – Ashton Sylve (10-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Estivan Falcao (13-2) 🇧🇷; lightweight
- – Orestes Velazquez (8-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Julian Smith (7-2) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Benigno Aguilar (11-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Corey Marksman (8-0) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Maricela Cornejo (17-6) 🇺🇸 vs. Kandi Wyatt (11-5) 🇨🇦; welterweight
Undercard
- – Jasmine Artiga (11-0-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Nancy Franco (18-18-2) 🇲🇽; super flyweight
- – Luis Lebron (19-5-1) 🇵🇷 vs. Giovanni Gutierrez (11-6-1) 🇳🇮; lightweight
- – Dainier Pero (5-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Joe Jones (14-9) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Jorge Carlos (5-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Quinterius Chappell (3-0) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Alexander Gueche (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Osmar Rodriguez Gamez (5-2) 🇲🇽; super flyweight
Start time and date
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.
Live streams
The undercard of Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V streams on the official YouTube channel of DAZN Boxing.
The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.
