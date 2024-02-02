Free Live Stream: Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao prelims

Jump to
Ashton Sylve, the 20-year-old 10-0 prospect, hits the ring tonight to face Estivan Falcao. Sylve is the darling of Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions’ stable and he’ll be hoping to do The Problem Child proud tonight. You can watch the prelims for this event live right here!
Start date and time
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Free live stream
The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.
Fight card
Main card
- – Ashton Sylve (10-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Estivan Falcao (13-2) 🇧🇷; lightweight
- – Orestes Velazquez (8-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Julian Smith (7-2) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Benigno Aguilar (11-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Corey Marksman (8-0) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Maricela Cornejo (17-6) 🇺🇸 vs. Kandi Wyatt (11-5) 🇨🇦; welterweight
Undercard
- – Jasmine Artiga (11-0-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Nancy Franco (18-18-2) 🇲🇽; super flyweight
- – Luis Lebron (19-5-1) 🇵🇷 vs. Giovanni Gutierrez (11-6-1) 🇳🇮; lightweight
- – Dainier Pero (5-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Joe Jones (14-9) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Jorge Carlos (5-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Quinterius Chappell (3-0) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Alexander Gueche (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Osmar Rodriguez Gamez (5-2) 🇲🇽; super flyweight
