Subscribe
Boxing
0

Free Live Stream: Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao prelims

It's time for Ashton Sylve to prove again that he is Jake Paul's Most Valuable Prospect. He fights Estivan Falcao tonight.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 hour
Free Live Stream: Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao prelims
Ashton Sylve when he fought William Silva. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Ashton Sylve, the 20-year-old 10-0 prospect, hits the ring tonight to face Estivan Falcao. Sylve is the darling of Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions’ stable and he’ll be hoping to do The Problem Child proud tonight. You can watch the prelims for this event live right here!

Start date and time

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Free live stream

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Fight card

Main card

Undercard

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | February 2, 2024
0
Tyson Fury injured! February fight with Oleksandr Usyk cancelled
Tyson Fury injured! February fight with Oleksandr Usyk cancelled
Tim Bissell | February 2, 2024
0
Updated: Tyson Fury hurt, out of Feb 17 bout with Usyk despite incredible promo video dropping just yesterday
UFC really needs to step up their promoting
Stephie Haynes | February 2, 2024
0
Read more stories