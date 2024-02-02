Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) features one of its top-tier talents in Ashton Sylve for its next Most Valuable Prospects event this Friday. Hoping to shine a light on a new wave of fighters, Jake Paul signed Sylve to his MVP roster in 2022 when he was 18 years old. Since then, ‘H20’ has shined, with wins against Braulio Rodriguez, Adam Kipenga and William Silva.

For his next challenge, Sylve faces Estivan Falcao.

“Back in May, I headlined MVP’s very first Most Valuable Prospects event and it’s been amazing to see the continued growth and talent emerge from this series,” said Sylve to a quote to Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene. “It’s an honor to come back to Orlando to headline my very own second event and I promise to put on a clinic my fans won’t forget.

“Thank you to MVP, Boxlab, Caribe and DAZN for this opportunity and I look forward to seeing you there.”

Falcao was recently featured at a ShoBox New Generation event, where he defeated James Bernadin via decision. Prior to that, ‘Tunny’ returned to his winning ways with a fifth-round TKO of Djamel Dahou.

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez meet in the boxing ring for their Lightweight bout at Showtime: Paul vs. Silva PPV Event at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona, United States. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Sylve vs. Falcao are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V here.

Live streams

The undercard of Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao: Most Valuable Prospects V streams on the official YouTube channel of DAZN Boxing.

