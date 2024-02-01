BKFC 57: Live streams, fight card, start time

BKFC 57 fight poster | Credit: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Preview

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is in the Sunshine State for BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout this Friday. Palomino, the No. 1 pound-for-pound BKFC fighter, moves from lightweight to welterweight again, setting his sights on another championship. The ‘Baboon’ has to go through Trout to get it, though, and that is a tough challenge.

“In a world of crowned kings, the Emperor reigns supreme,” said Palomino via release.

Recently, Palomino added another successful defense of the BKFC lightweight championship with a decision against James Lilley at BKFC 45 this past June.

As for Trout, he earned this championship opportunity with a decision against Diego Sanchez at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 in February. After his first foray into bare-knuckle boxing, the former boxing champion was hoping for a step up in competition. He got it.

“I’m very excited to compete at the highest level of BKFC,” said Trout. “I want to thank David Feldman and Nelson Lopez for giving me the chance to compete at this level. I also want to thank Luis Palomino for accepting this challenge.”

Ahead of BKFC 57, watch Austin Trout defeat Diego Sanchez in his bare-knuckle boxing debut!

BKFC 57 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

BKFC 57’s Austin Trout at a Legacy Boxing, Crossover Fight Night in Oberhausen, Germany. | Torsten Helmke, IMAGO

BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The preliminary portion starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT, while the pay-per-view portion follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets to BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout here.

Live streams

For the preliminary portion of BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout, you can watch it through the BKFC app or Fubo Sports.

For the pay-per-view portion, you can watch it through the BKFC app, Fubo Sports or TrillerTV, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author