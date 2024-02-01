BKFC 57: Live streams, fight card, start time

Jump to
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is in the Sunshine State for BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout this Friday. Palomino, the No. 1 pound-for-pound BKFC fighter, moves from lightweight to welterweight again, setting his sights on another championship. The ‘Baboon’ has to go through Trout to get it, though, and that is a tough challenge.
“In a world of crowned kings, the Emperor reigns supreme,” said Palomino via release.
Recently, Palomino added another successful defense of the BKFC lightweight championship with a decision against James Lilley at BKFC 45 this past June.
As for Trout, he earned this championship opportunity with a decision against Diego Sanchez at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 in February. After his first foray into bare-knuckle boxing, the former boxing champion was hoping for a step up in competition. He got it.
“I’m very excited to compete at the highest level of BKFC,” said Trout. “I want to thank David Feldman and Nelson Lopez for giving me the chance to compete at this level. I also want to thank Luis Palomino for accepting this challenge.”
BKFC 57 full fight card
Main card
- – Luis Palomino (9-0) 🇵🇪 vs. Austin Trout (1-0) 🇺🇸; welterweight
- – Bryce Henry (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Robbie Peralta (3-0) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – John Michael Escoboza (8-1) 🇩🇴 vs. Issac Doolittle (3-1-1) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Bryan Duran (5-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Louie Lopez (3-2) 🇲🇽; featherweight
- – Alberto Blas (3-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Frank Daniel Alvarez (1-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Chris Garcia (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Albert Inclan (1-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Leonardo Perdomo (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Bobby Brents (0-0) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Christine Vicens (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Sydney Smith (1-1) 🇺🇸; flyweight
- – Justin Ibarrola (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Landon Williams (0-1) 🇺🇸; featherweight
- – Edgard Plazaola (1-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Darrick Gates (1-4) 🇺🇸; featherweight
Prelims
- – Ryan Reber (4-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Derek Perez (2-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Stephen Townsel (3-3) 🇺🇸 vs. Leo Bercier (3-1) 🇺🇸; cruiserweight
- – Matt Russo (2-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Justin Street (0-0) 🇺🇸; flyweight
Start time and date
BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout goes down on Fri., Feb. 2, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The preliminary portion starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT, while the pay-per-view portion follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.
Tickets
Purchase tickets to BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout here.
Live streams
For the preliminary portion of BKFC 57: Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout, you can watch it through the BKFC app or Fubo Sports.
For the pay-per-view portion, you can watch it through the BKFC app, Fubo Sports or TrillerTV, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD.
