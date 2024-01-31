UFC 300 absolutely needs Conor McGregor in the main event

Conor McGregor seen in a still image from Amazon's Road House remake, could be headed for UFC 300 main event | Landmark Media, IMAGO

UFC 300 is right around the corner and the brass has yet to name its main event. With time running out, the matchmakers and executives really need to put together something pretty darned quick because the window for a proper training camp is also closing. Yes, I’m sure the key players that the UFC is likely trying to negotiate with are in fighting shape or already engaged in a preparatory camp, but there are other particulars that require consideration. Marketing, special sponsors, promotional materials—basically all the necessities that most people don’t even think about need careful consideration for an event of this magnitude.

UFC 300 needs Conor McGregor

Why do we need McGregor in the UFC 300 main event?

This year, UFC 300 is pretty important. It can be used as a tool to show the UFC’s considerable pay-per-view drawing power in negotiations with prospective broadcast partners, especially since this is the final year of their partnership with ESPN. And since TKO Holdings recently struck a massive $5B deal with Netflix, the potential for another deal with the streaming giant is a very real possibility.

Prospective deals could also be struck with Amazon (already in the combat sports space with PBC and ONE Championship) and even Apple could find themselves in the running. But with the cloud of the impending antitrust trial hanging over them and the appalling details of Vince McMahon’s sexual assault and sex trafficking case creating the worst possible attention they could garner, the UFC needs a major hit and UFC 300 could be the golden goose if they do what’s required.

And yes, I do believe that Conor McGregor is 50% of the UFC 300 main event solution. The company, in their haste to put brand over athlete, are running out of stars. Conor McGregor helped propel them to untold wealth and undoubtedly could put the event well over the 1M buys mark. I’d eat my beloved black and white Air Force 1’s if he didn’t do 1.5M buys. Do it with Michael Chandler. Do it with Nate Diaz. Just make it happen. The money you’ll pay Conor will pale in comparison to the money he’ll make you at UFC 300. Just do it.

We also discussed Jake Paul’s latest opponent, a 17-2 boxer who has an incredible limbo game by the looks of one of his two losses. You can check a clip of that out below. And finally, we predicted four fights from this weekend’s surprisingly good Apex card. Those fights are as follows:

UFC Vegas 85 Predictions

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natália Silva

